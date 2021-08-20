High Point Textile Company, Culp, Inc., Leads  Community In Donation Drive For Haiti Earthquake Relief

HIGH POINT, N.C. — August 20, 2021 — Culp, Inc., a textile company with deep roots in High Point’s furniture industry, is leading a community-wide “Hands in for Haiti” donation drive to help the victims of the recent earthquake in Haiti. CULP has production facilities in Ouanaminthe, Haiti. While the earthquake occurred in another region of the country and did not result in any damage or harm to the company’s facilities or employees, many CULP employees have family members who have been affected by the disaster.

“At CULP, our associates across all of our global operations are family, and we are committed to serving the communities where we operate,” commented Iv Culp, president and CEO of Culp, Inc. “As a company, we have the logistical capability to get supplies to Haiti and support the earthquake relief effort. Collectively, our actions are powerful. It is our hope that working with the generous people of High Point and the surrounding communities, along with many great businesses and organizations, we can all put our ‘Hands in for Haiti’ and help those affected by this tragedy.”

The supplies needed by the Haitian people are:

Non-Perishable Food

Blankets

Toothbrushes/Toothpaste

Water

Bandages/First Aid

Toilet Paper

Clothes/Shoes

Soap

Deodorant

Work Gloves

Shampoo/Toiletries

Liquid Laundry Detergent

CULP is grateful to the following businesses and organizations that have agreed to help support this relief effort:

High Point Rockers Baseball

Congdon Yards

United Way of Greater High Point

Business High Point Chamber of Commerce

In addition to serving as a donation site, the High Point Rockers will also be hosting a fundraising night at the ballpark. When the Rockers play the Gastonia Honey Hunters on Thursday, September 2, a portion of online ticket sales will be donated back to CULP’s “Hands in for Haiti” program for the Haiti earthquake relief effort. When fans use a ticketing link created specifically for the game, $3 from every ticket sold using the link will be donated. To purchase tickets, fans can go to www.highpointrockers.com. The link will be posted and be active the week of August 23rd.

Pete Fisch, president of the High Point Rockers, remarked, “We are happy to help with such a worthy cause, and being able to include our incredible Rockers fans makes it even more meaningful.”

“This humanitarian effort is yet another testament to the CULP mindset of helping others,” stated Jane Liebscher, president of United Way Greater High Point. “We are grateful for the opportunity to extend a helping hand to help those impacted.”

The community-minded spirit was also reflected in comments by Rachel Moss, chief operating officer of the Business High Point Chamber of Commerce. “We are honored to assist with this effort and know the generosity of our area citizens will be overflowing,” said Moss.

If your business or organization would like to participate in the “Hands in for Haiti” earthquake relief effort, please contact Jenny Barnhill at Culp, Inc., email: jrbarnhill@culp.com.

Donations will be accepted at the below listed sites through Friday, September 3rd. You can also donate online at: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/3CLYON6R3FBI2?ref_=wl_share

Donation sites are located at:

Truist Point – Home of the High Point Rockers – 303 Gatewood Ave., High Point, NC 27262

Congdon Yards – 400 W. English Rd., High Point, NC 27262

United Way of Greater High Point – 815 Phillips Ave. High Point, NC 27262

Business High Point Chamber of Commerce – 1634 N. Main St., High Point, NC 27262

Culp, Inc. Corp. Headquarters – 1823 Eastchester Dr., High Point, NC 27265

Culp Cut & Sew – 1150 Silver Ct., High Point, NC 27265

Culp Home Fashions – 7209 Hwy. 158 E., Stokesdale, NC 27357

Culp Design Center – 2900 Tucker St., Suite 103, Burlington, NC 27215

Posted August 20, 2021

Source: Culp, Inc.