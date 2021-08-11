Brooklyn Bedding Introduces Propel Dual-Sided Hybrid With Unique Smart Fabrics

PHOENIX — August 11, 2021 — Brooklyn Bedding announced today the evolution of one of its smartest sleep solutions: the all-new Propel Dual-Sided Hybrid. Offering the same renewal properties of the original Propel Sleep mattress in a flippable format, it is designed to meet individual sleep needs – featuring optional firmness levels, optional profiles and optional support features for a smarter way to rest and rejuvenate.

Thoughtfully engineered with revolutionary textiles, the Propel Dual-Sided Hybrid incorporates a unique Upcycle™ cover that accelerates sleep recovery through the use of Far Infrared Rays technology. An elite, European performance fabric on both sides of the mattress utilizes Upcycle™ technology with encapsulated minerals to transform your body’s heat into restorative energy.

“We introduced the Propel Sleep in 2019 as a sleep solution for those seeking greater renewal and revitalization,” said John Merwin, Owner and Chief Executive Officer of Brooklyn Bedding. “The best life ever starts with the best sleep ever, and our new Propel Dual-Sided Hybrid is our next step in creating a better overall sleep experience. By using smart textiles that are designed to accelerate your body’s recovery during sleep, we are bringing an elite hybrid mattress to the market that energies naturally. The result is more restful sleep that helps our consumers wake up feeling more energized.”

The variable firmness levels of each side in the new Propel Dual-Sided Hybrid can be attributed to the number and types of foam layers for a customizable sleep experience. The firm side consists of a 1″ top layer of patented CopperFlex™, a hyper-elastic foam featuring immediate response technology, and a secondary layer of 2″ high-density foam to ensure a more traditional firm sleep experience. On the reverse, a softer 2″ top layer of patented CopperFlex™ foam provides cloud-like comfort with a secondary layer of 2″ Energex™ foam to ensure added pressure point relief.

Regardless of the side chosen, sleepers benefit from the quick responsiveness of the CopperFlex™ foam, and cooling properties that are paired with the highly conductive, antimicrobial properties of copper. With a 6″ core of up to 1,032 individually encased Ascension® coils, the Propel Dual-Sided Hybrid delivers ultimate pressure point relief while decreasing motion transfer between sleep partners.

The mattress is available online only at PropelSleep.com, retailing between $999 (Twin) and $2,099 (Cal King). Brooklyn Bedding will continue to offer the Propel Sleep, as well as the newly debuted Propel Dual-Sided All-Foam, as high value options.

Like all Brooklyn Bedding mattresses, the Propel Dual-Sided Hybrid comes with a free 120-night comfort trial and a 10-year warranty. The company also offers free nationwide shipping with bed-in-a-box delivery.

Posted August 11, 2021

Source: Brooklyn Bedding