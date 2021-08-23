Avcorp Announces Contract Extension With Boeing

VANCOUVER, BC — August 23, 2021 — Avcorp Industries Inc. (TSX: AVP) (the “Company”, “Avcorp” or the “Avcorp Group”) Avcorp Industries is pleased to announce the signing of a contract extension with Boeing to provide the Wheel Well Fairing assemblies for the Boeing 737MAX.

“We are very proud to support Boeing on programs such as the 737 MAX and look forward to continued growth providing better solutions to all our customers. This extension represents a tremendous opportunity for even greater collaboration between our companies and fits perfectly with our continuous improvement and strategic growth plans well into the future” said Amandeep Kaler, Avcorp Industries Inc. CEO.

Avcorp has been manufacturing and supplying Boeing with various aircraft components supporting the 737, 757, 767, 777X, 787 Dreamliner, and CH-47 programs for more than 20 years.

Posted August 23, 2021

Source: Avcorp Industries Inc.