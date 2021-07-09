Solstice Sleep Products, Inc. Establishing Operations In Marion County South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — July 6, 2021 — Solstice Sleep Products, Inc., a wholesale mattress company, today announced plans to establish operations in Marion County. The investment will create 80 new jobs.

Located in Marion, Solstice Sleep Products, Inc.’s new facility will increase the company’s capacity to meet growing demand throughout the Southeast. The new operations will be the company’s sixth manufacturing facility opened in the last 10 years. The facility will produce mattresses and foundation sleep products under the Jamison brand, which has been known for handcrafted bedding since 1883.

The new facility is expected to be operational by the fourth quarter of 2021. Individuals interested in joining the Solstice Sleep Products, Inc. team should email or visit www.jamisonbedding.com.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project. Marion County was also awarded a $900,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to assist with costs related to this project.

“We are proud to work with the state of South Carolina and Marion County to expand our base of operations throughout the Southeast! Marion, South Carolina will help us secure our long-term growth plans with our dealer base and meet their growing business demands. I would like to thank Dr. Julie Norman, executive director of the Marion County Economic Development Commission, for all her help to get this project completed with Solstice Sleep Products, Inc.” -Solstice Sleep Product President Dennis Straily

“Congratulations to Solstice Sleep Products, Inc. for choosing to build new operations in Marion County. The 80 new jobs this company will bring to South Carolina will make a real difference in the area, and we look forward to watching this company grow and succeed there for a very long time.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Manufacturing and distribution continue to be a source of job creation throughout our state. We congratulate Solstice Sleep Products, Inc. on this announcement in Marion County and welcome the company to South Carolina’s business community.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“We are all excited about Solstice Sleep Products, Inc. putting their faith and trust in Marion County.” -Marion County Council Chairman John Q. Atkinson

Posted July 9, 2021

Source: The Office of the Governor of South Carolina