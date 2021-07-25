England-based James Heal has a new microsite, located at performance. james-heal.co.uk, which

is dedicated to testing

performance and

technical textiles.

San Jose, Calif.-based Livinguard has introduced a line of odor-neutralizing T-shirts and polo shirts featuring its hygiene

technology.

The U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol, Memphis, Tenn., recently added the following new members: Montreal-based Gildan Activewear; United Kingdom-based retailer Tesco; and San Francisco-based Levi Strauss & Co. along with its legacy brands Levi’s®, Dockers®, Denizen by Levi’s®,

and signature by

Levi Strauss & Co.™

Houston-based Ascend Performance Materials received the General Motors (GM) 2020 Supplier Quality Excellence Award for its Pensacola, Fla., nylon 6,6 plant. The award recognizes GM suppliers who meet or exceed the company’s quality

performance criteria and support multiple functions across GM’s organization.

Israel-based Delta Galil Industries Ltd. recently announced a global

licensing agreement

with Wolford to create, produce and market new women’s lingerie and swimwear collections available Spring/Summer 2022. Delta Galil also signed a global licensing agreement with adidas

for men’s and women’s underwear collections sold under the adidas Badge of Sport and Originals labels. The collections will launch in Spring 2022.

Milliken & Company, Spartanburg, S.C., was named Partner of the

Year by IFB Solutions, Winston-Salem, N.C.

The award is given to the partner company that stands out as an organization in its support of opportunities for people who are blind.

After many years in

development, Los Angeles-based Hologenix® recently introduced pure white Celliant® fibers.

The new fiber expands the applications for Celliant into white and pastel

colored products.

Italy-based Themore® recently introduced Ecodown® Fibers Genius, a hybrid product in between free fibers and rolled insulation that bridges the gap between the two products.

July/August 2021