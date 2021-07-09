Gov. Kemp Announces Purple Innovation — Creator of the Purple® Mattress — To More Than Double Company Workforce In Mcdonough, Georgia, Creating 500 Jobs

ATLANTA, GA — July 7, 2021 — Today, Governor Brian P. Kemp announced Purple Innovation, Inc. (“Purple”), a comfort technology company known for creating the Purple® Mattress, will expand its operations in McDonough, Georgia, and create an additional 500 jobs across production, fulfillment, customer care, and other areas of the business. This comes on the heels of the company’s commitment last year to create more than 360 jobs in Henry County. Once the expansion is complete, the company will employ more than 800 Georgians.

“After recently being admitted to the Georgia Made program, it’s great to see this company already thriving and expanding here in Georgia,” said Governor Kemp. “I want to thank Purple for their commitment to creating an additional 500 jobs for hardworking Georgians and for making the Peach State a key player in their all-American success story.”

Purple’s mission is to help people feel better through innovative comfort products like mattresses, pillows, and seat cushions. Purple’s cushion products are designed, manufactured, and assembled in the U.S., and the company is further expanding its manufacturing operations to meet consumer demand.

“Purple is thrilled to expand our footprint across the country to better serve our customers and create jobs in Henry County,” said Purple CEO Joe Megibow. “We know that Georgia is the right place to add these important roles as we build on the incredible foundation we’ve established with Governor Kemp and Henry County.”

The expansion of the company’s current facility will be utilized as a customer care center, slated to open in the spring of 2022. This will also allow Purple to expand production with additional Mattress Max™ Machines —Purple’s proprietary production machinery— and assembly equipment. New positions created will include customer care representatives, training and content specialists, and quality assurance analysts. Individuals interested in career opportunities with Purple can visit purple.com/careers for additional information.

“A year ago, we welcomed the news that Purple Innovation chose Henry County for its first production facility outside of its home state of Utah,” said Henry County Board of Commissioners Chair Carlotta Harrell. “We are honored that they have not only chosen to expand their manufacturing facility, but will add one of their other business units in the new customer care center to the Henry County campus.”

“We take a lot of pride when one of our established industries expands in Henry County,” said Chairman of the Henry County Development Authority Pierre Clements. “Purple Innovation doubling their manufacturing footprint and adding a customer care center to their Henry County campus proves that our efforts in leveraging our strong supply chain position to grow our advanced manufacturing and professional services sectors are working. We want to thank Purple for their continued investments with us.”

The Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) was represented in this competitive project by Senior Project Manager Amanda Fields in partnership with the Henry County Development Authority, the Metro Atlanta Chamber, Georgia Quick Start, and Georgia Power.

“Within a year of announcing their first location, it is exciting to share the news that Purple is expanding again,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “This innovative, Georgia Made company will continue to impact lives across the country from right here in McDonough, and I know this is just the beginning of the success and good news we will hear from Purple. Many thanks to our economic development partners in Henry County for the support they provide to our manufacturing and distribution industries.”

Purple was recently admitted to the state’s premier Georgia Made program. The program was created in 2019 to celebrate the people and industries that manufacture a wide variety of products across the state. Companies accepted into the cost-free program join a roster of distinguished manufacturers that continue to shape Georgia jobs and the global supply chain.

Posted July 9, 2021

Source: Georgia Office of the Governor