Seventh ITMA ASIA + CITME Combined Show Successfully Opens In Shanghai

SHANGHAI — June12, 2021— The seventh ITMA ASIA + CITME 2020 exhibition opens today in Shanghai with the largest showcase of the latest textile machinery since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic last year.

Following an eight-month postponement, the combined exhibition grossing 160,000-square-metre brings together 1,237 textile machinery manufacturers from 20 countries and regions, and their buyers for face-to-face interaction.

Against the odds, the combined show only contracted by 10% in gross exhibition space. The better-than-expected performance of ITMA Asia + CITME 2020 attests to China being an attractive textile machinery market. As 2021 marks the first year of China’s 14th Five-Year Plan, it has ushered in fresh development opportunities for the local textile industry, according to the show owners.

The combined show is owned by CEMATEX (European Committee of Textile Machinery Manufacturers), the Sub-Council of Textile Industry, CCPIT (CCPIT-Tex), China Textile Machinery Association (CTMA) and China Exhibition Centre Group Corporation (CIEC).

Mr. Ernesto Maurer, president of CEMATEX, explained, “We are extremely pleased to be able to stage Asia’s largest textile machinery exhibition during this challenging period, thanks to the strong performance of the China’s textile industry, and the support of our exhibitors and partners. This edition of ITMA Asia + CITME has further sealed the combined exhibition’s reputation as the leading-edge business platform in Asia for textile machinery.”

Mr. Wang Shutian, honorary president of China Textile Machinery Association (CTMA), added: “Each edition of ITMA ASIA + CITME sees strong textile industry turnout. As an industry platform, it has been instrumental in facilitating the industrial upgrading of the textile industry in China and Asia. It is especially crucial now as the physical show allows companies to reconnect face-to-face again. Such meetings held in person are critical for building business relationships in the longer term and we are pleased to enable our participants the opportunity to do so in this exhibition.”

Key highlights

The largest contingent of exhibitors at ITMA ASIA + CITME 2020 comes from China, which has over 1,000 participants occupying over 56,000 square metres of net exhibit space. Some major exhibitors include CHTC, Fong’s, Ningbo Cixing, Wuxi Hongyuan, Hangzhou Honghua, Jiangsu Yingyou Textile Machinery and Changshu Textile Machinery.

A total of 170 exhibitors from CEMATEX territories are taking part in the exhibition. They occupy over 9,200 square metres, amounting to 13 per cent of the net space. Two of the largest national groups are Germany and Italy. Fifty-seven German exhibitors occupy over 3,700 square metres while 63 Italian exhibitors take up over 2,500 square metres.

The next largest group of exhibitors come from Japan, taking up more than 2,200 square metres of net space. The Japanese participation is coordinated by the Japan Textile Machinery Association – a strategic partner of the combined show.

Although international participation has been greatly reduced due to travel restrictions, ITMA ASIA + CITME 2020 still features leading brand names from Europe and Japan. They include Automatex Solution, Fil Control, Groz-Beckert, Itema, Jeanologia, Karl Mayer, MS Printing Solutions, Meech International, Muratec, Oerlikon Barmag, Picanol, Reggiani Macchine, Rieter, Santoni, Saurer, Savio, Shima Seiki, Staubli, Toyota, Tsudakoma, Vandewiele and Vanwyk.

In term of product categories, similar to previous editions, spinning remains the largest sector, occupying 25 per cent of the total exhibit space. The finishing sector forms the next biggest group at 24 per cent, followed by knitting (13 per cent), weaving (12 per cent) and printing (8 per cent).

Another area showcasing industry innovation is the Research and Innovation Zone. The zone features 11 local universities and colleges. Among the participants are Donghua University, Jiangnan University, Qingdao University, Tianjin University of Technology, Wuhan Textile University, Xi’an University of Technology, Zhejiang University of Technology and other institutions.

Prior to the exhibition, extensive promotions via online and offline channels had been undertaken to ensure a strong visitor turnout. The organizers are expecting more than 400 local textile and garment manufacturer associations and their members to visit the exhibition. The exhibition also has the support of more than 100 media partners from around the world.

Onsite, the organizers are implementing various measures to protect participants’ health and safety. These measures include mandatory temperature checking and strict badge verification with facial recognition at hall entry gantries. Visitors are also advised to observe social distancing.

The combined exhibition ends on 16 June 2021. Opening hours are from 0900 to 1700 hours from 12 to 15 June, and 0900 to 1600 on 16 June. Visitors can purchase their badges onsite at the registration areas. Onsite rates are 50 yuan for a one-day badge and 100 yuan for a five-day badge.

ITMA ASIA + CITME is organized by Beijing Textile Machinery International Exhibition Co Ltd and co-organized by ITMA Services.

Posted June 12, 2021

Source: ITMA Services / Beijing Textile Machinery International Exhibition Co Ltd