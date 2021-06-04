LVMH Partners With Canopy To Further Strengthen Its Commitment To Forest Conservation

PARIS / VANCOUVER — June 4, 2021 — LVMH is celebrating European Green Week by announcing its partnership with award-winning environmental not-for-profit Canopy. Canopy has a 20-year track record of harnessing the purchasing influence of large brands to advance environmental protection and transform supply chains.

Over 3.2 billion trees are cut down every year, many of which from the world’s most integral forests, to produce paper packaging or to make fabrics like viscose and rayon for clothing. Canopy’s Pack4Good (packaging) and CanopyStyle (fashion) initiatives to work in partnership with brands to change supply chains, save forests, and bring alternative NextGen Solutions from the margins of the marketplace to the mainstream. LVMH’s Pack4Good and CanopyStyle commitments continue this growing trend, set ambitious targets, prioritize innovation, and apply to all of its iconic 75 Maisons.

LVMH’s commitments include:

Ensuring its supply chains for paper, paper packaging and fabrics are free of fibre from the world’s Ancient and Endangered Forests by the end of 2022; and

Influencing its supply chains to protect the world’s remaining forests and endangered species habitat and forward the Free, Prior and Informed Consent of communities and Indigenous rights and title.

“LVMH’s Initiatives For the Environment Program (LIFE 360) recognizes and celebrates the importance of the world’s Ancient and Endangered Forests as key to the world’s biodiversity and our ability to address climate change. We are pleased to be a CanopyStyle and Pack4Good partner, an integral step as we continue to ensure the highest environmental performance for our products and supply chain,” said Hélène Valade, Environment Development Group Director, LVMH.

In addition to ensuring its paper, packaging, and fabric supply chains are free of fibre from the world’s most vital forests, LVMH and its Maisons will also support the development of Next Generation Solutions. These circular economy alternatives include smart design as well as game-changing innovations, such as the use of agricultural residues, recycled textiles, and microbial cellulose to manufacture paper, packaging, and textiles instead of endangered forest fibre.

“Nearly five billion years of evolution has delivered us all an extraordinary natural inheritance that no one can afford to waste. We are thrilled that LVMH and all of their iconic Maisons are now working with Canopy to add conservation of the world’s priceless forests and climate to their legacy,” said Nicole Rycroft, Executive Director, Canopy.

LVMH’s commitments buoy efforts to protect forests’ irreplaceable ecosystems and will contribute significantly to the transformation of unsustainable supply chains and the development of life-affirming value chains.

Posted June 4, 2021

Source: LVMH / Canopy