ITMA ASIA + CITME 2020 Exhibitor Preview: Marzoli

BRESCIA — June10, 2021— Marzoli – a Camozzi Group company and leader in the supply of complete spinning lines, components and digitalised solutions that optimise performance in spinning process, will exhibit at the foremost Asian textile exposition, ITMA Asia + CITME (Stand H8 – D50), Shanghai, June 12-16 2021.

The phrase “Textile Engineering” – incorporated in the company’s logo – perfectly expresses Marzoli’s ability to innovate and work in close contact with customers, supporting them throughout all phases of the process. Services start with feasibility and preliminary studies and continue through plant construction, line start-up, optimisation, management and subsequent commissioning. Marzoli offers its services to all sizes of project from a single machine to a complete spinning mill.

Other services include: staff training and organisation of maintenance activities; turnkey solutions and support in financing activities; business plan development; automation level analysis and project management.

This approach makes Marzoli the premier global partner for the textile industry today and in the future.

At ITMA Asia, Marzoli will display its Draw Frame DFR1, which leads the field in terms of production capacity and yarn quality, thanks to 1000 m/min production and low CV%. Easy to operate, outstanding reliability, high flexibility and low operational costs are key features of this world-class draw frame.

DIGITAL SOLUTIONS

Another company strength is Marzoli’s expertise in developing the most advanced digital technologies which together create smart solutions for predictive maintenance, remote control and plant management.

Marzoli has developed MRM (Marzoli Remote Maintenance): the world’s first patented software platform able to analyse Big Data generated by machinery processes and also to continuously monitor mission critical operations. This ensures a reduction of machine downtime, a longer useful life of parts, and more timely and effective maintenance.

Alongside this, integrated management can be enabled by YarNet, highly innovative software, through which users can easily manage the entire Marzoli spinning process directly from their PC. With it every machine in a plant can be monitored with ease – a real value-added technology for customers aiming to maximise productivity and profitability.

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN SPINNING MILLS

Brain Box: is a patented Marzoli software with an integrated APP, developed entirely in-house, which significantly improves plant performance. Tests confirm that Brain Box can generate a 5.5% increase in productivity, an 8% increase in efficiency, and 1.5% in energy savings. Installation is a fast and simple four-step process: mount sensors to each machine, connect the sensors to Brain Box, download the APP, and activate the monitoring function for the detection of any issues.

TAOMAPP: is a new and innovative approach to cotton analysis in which the trash level inside the cotton is accurately determined through photographs taken by smartphone. It is based on ultra-high resolution image recognition techniques and quantifies the results on the Marzoli Trash Index. You just need to download the app and start the analysis.

Trash Analyzer: an effective tool that, together with Marzoli software platforms, analyses cotton’s trash content to optimise machinery set up. It can be applied wherever there is a flow of material in a pipeline.

NONWOVEN

Marzoli will also be showing its innovative solutions for the nonwoven sector at ITMA. With its deep experience and technological knowledge in fibre preparation, Marzoli is uniquely qualified in the implementation of plant for nonwoven products. By developing strategic partnerships with each customer, bespoke nonwoven manufacturing lines, can be developed, with each one based on exact production needs.

CIRCULAR ECONOMY

The circular economy, embracing sustainability, recycling and other green disciplines, will be another important topic at ITMA Asia. For many years Marzoli has focused on continuous innovation in the mechanical regeneration of textile fibres.

“For Marzoli, developing and adopting green technologies means carefully balancing business needs with environmental sustainability, explains Cristian Locatelli, Marzoli General Manager. “Circularity through fabrics regeneration, is creating a synergetic value chain that benefits all stakeholders. The new paradigm of a circular fibre supply chain will accelerate learning and development of know-how pushing innovation and opening up to new potential.”

Lodovico Camozzi, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Camozzi Group, commented “We are happy to be able to return to participating in exhibitions after more than a year of lockdown. Starting again with ITMA, the most important exhibition in Asian, will be a fitting occasion to compare with industry professionals and a precious opportunity to showcase the high value of Marzoli solutions for spinning. Our commitment to constant improvement represents added value for customers, who aspire to meet challenging new goals and grow in their target markets.”

Posted June 11, 2021

Source: Marzoli Machines Textile s.r.l.