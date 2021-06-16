Heimtextil 2022: Good Prospects For The Re-Start

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, Germany— June16, 2021— The plans for the coming Heimtextil are being drawn up against the background of an optimistic perspective for 2022. A promising number of registrations and a positive echo from the sector are encouraging signals for the restart in seven months.

The sector is raring to go and yearning for a return to the international stage. Personal discussions, physical product presentations and valuable inspiration – the call for an international and multifaceted meeting place for the sector is loud and clear seven months before the next scheduled edition of the trade fair. At present, the falling corona infection rates, as well as the associated moves to relax restrictions and open up businesses, offer good reason for optimism at home and abroad. “At last, we can see light at the end of the tunnel. And, although this is no reason for euphoria, it gives us a solid ground for taking a positive approach. We have excellent contacts to our international customers who have expressed a great need for personal encounters, a direct exchange of information and new impressions”, says Olaf Schmidt, Vice President Textiles & Textile Technologies, Messe Frankfurt. This is also reflected by the reassuringly high number of registrations already received after more than a year of pandemic and with seven months still to go before the leading trade fair for home and contract textiles opens its doors again. Thus, around 80 percent of exhibitors at Heimtextil 2020 are interested in taking part in the coming edition of the fair.

Trend Space: tomorrow’s furnishing trends

For visitors interested in design, the highlight of the programme of events in 2022 will once again be the Trend Space inspiration area in Hall 4.0. The coming edition will show how the pandemic has changed our lives and, therefore, the way we furnish our homes. In this connection, particular attention will be given to the mega subject of ‘new work’, which will be viewed with new facets. As in the past, the director of the Trend Space is Anja Bisgaard Gaede and her team from SPOTT Trends & Business.

Digital service to supplement the trade fair

Digital services will supplement the spectrum of products to be seen at Heimtextil 2022 in Frankfurt. In planning are live streams and online contributions from the program of lectures. They will cover a variety of topics, such as ‘sleep’, the Heimtextil Trends and Interior.Architecture .Hospitality, the service for (interior) architects and hospitality experts. Lectures will illuminate the sustainability theme and the Future Materials Library. Nextrade, the order and data-management portal, is another digital service offered by Messe Frankfurt and provides an around-the-clock business relationship between dealers and suppliers. As the first digital B2B marketplace for home and living, Nextrade brings together demand and supply from the entire sector and thus creates significant value added for both sides: www.nextrade.market

Posted June 16, 2021

Source: Messe Frankfurt Exhibition GmbH