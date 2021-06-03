Cintas Corporation Climbs 31 Places On 2021 Fortune 500 List

MASON, Ohio — June 3, 2021 — For the fourth consecutive year, Cintas Corporation has been named to the prestigious Fortune 500, climbing 31 spots to rank at No. 410 on the 2021 list.

The annual list, compiled and maintained by Fortune magazine, ranks American companies by annual revenues. With sales of more than $7.09 billion in its 2020 fiscal year, which ended May 31, 2020, Cintas jumped from its ranking of No. 441 one year ago. First named to the Fortune 500 in 2018 with revenues of $6.48 billion, Cintas has continued its steady growth year over year.

“Our employee-partners helped us meet the challenges of the past year head-on, and also continued to provide exemplary service and valued products to the many businesses that count on us to help them get Ready for the Workday®,” said Todd Schneider, President and Chief Executive Officer. “It’s always an honor to be recognized among the most successful and respected companies, and we’re continuously striving to improve how we serve businesses.”

As the COVID-19 pandemic began significantly impacting North America during Cintas’ fiscal 2020 fourth quarter, increased demand for critical supplies and services – including soaps, disinfecting solutions, hand sanitizers and cleaning supplies – created strains and shortages in global supply chains. An essential business, Cintas re-committed itself to being a reliable source of these and other high-quality products and services that helped their more than one million customers continue to be Ready™ to serve their own customers.

Among Cintas’ recent offerings is the Total Clean Program™, created to support customers in a comprehensive and innovative way, helping them provide a cleaner, safer environment for their employees and customers.

With its corporate headquarters based in Mason, Ohio, Cintas has approximately 40,000 employee-partners across North America.

