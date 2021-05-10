The East Coast’s Premier Sourcing Event Opens Summer Edition With New Location And New Concept — Texworld New York City, Apparel Sourcing New York City And Home Textiles Sourcing Co-located

NEW YORK — May 10, 2021 — Following the success of two virtual editions, the east coast’s premier sourcing event will return in-person with a new sourcing concept in a brand new location. Unlike the typical tradeshow setting, no exhibitors will be physically present onsite. This approach to sourcing will take place at the Starrett-Lehigh Building. Nestled in the chic neighborhood of West Chelsea, the stunning view of the New York Hudson River will be the backdrop for the 2021 Summer Edition of the New York Textiles Shows – Texworld New York City, Apparel Sourcing New York City and Home Textiles Sourcing this July 20 – 22. The three day event will immerse fabric buyers, designers, and textile professionals into a dynamic environment of sourcing, learning and networking.

“Continuing to evolve, we see the Sourcing Showroom as a bridge between the virtual platform and the fully physical event and look forward to introducing it at the Starrett-Lehigh Building,” stated Jennifer Bacon, Show Director, Fashion & Apparel, Messe Frankfurt Inc. “It’s been a challenging year for all of us in the textile sourcing arena, but through it all, our events have consistently been able to create opportunities for international suppliers to remain connected to their customers and we look forward to another successful venture this summer.”

Bridging the Gap

Acknowledging that a great deal of the international manufacturers are still facing challenges surrounding travel restrictions during these uncertain times led to the launch of the Sourcing Showroom. This innovative exhibition concept offers exhibitors the ability to showcase their textiles and finished goods without physically being present at the event. Buyers can return to sourcing, experiencing the latest fabrics, colors and trends, in-person, while still afforded the ability to communicate with participating exhibitors across the virtual platform through one-on-one chat capabilities.

Curated by New York-based trend agency, The Doneger Group, the Sourcing Showroom will be transformed into a modern gallery of textiles and finished apparel, highlighting the Autumn/Winter 20/22 trends. With textile and apparel experts on-hand, visitors will explore thousands of fabrics, apparel and accessories from global suppliers in more than 25+ countries, including India, Pakistan, Turkey, China, Portugal, Taiwan, Korea and more. Each textile will be equipped with a QR code directly linking the buyer to the exhibitor’s virtual space where an immediate conversation can be made with the supplier and a more detailed list of product information can be found.

Learning Continues

The incomparable educational programs, the Lenzing Seminar Series and Textile Talks will remain an integral part of the show, as well as the highly regarded Trend session with Kai Chow of The Doneger Group. In an effort to support buyers and ensure a positive experience for both the in-person and virtual platforms, the education will be streamed live at the Starrett-Lehigh Building during show hours.

Back to Business

The changes to the location for this July event came only after several discussions with the Jacob K. Javits Center, and their current state as a mass vaccination center – an essential contribution to getting the city fully open and back to business. Texworld New York City has a long history with the facility and future plans still include utilizing this venue, even as the tradeshow begins a new business relationship with the Starrett-Lehigh Building.

“Remaining agile has always been an asset for Messe Frankfurt, and utilizing this skill allows us to the elevate our platforms to serve a global audience, stated Konstantin von Vieregge, President and CEO, Messe Frankfurt Inc. “We are pleased with the introduction of the new concept and the response from the industry and will continue to build bridges in supporting the textile community as we move forward together in business around the world.”

Returning to in-person and with a continued focus on the health and well-being of our visitors, vendors and staff, mask mandates and other safety policies will be instituted based on local, state and federal guidelines. Stay informed and find a complete list of requirements on the official show website.

Registration for the Summer 2021 edition is open.

Source: Messe Frankfurt North America