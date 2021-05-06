Mimaki Announces Global Innovation Days Event Designed To Inspire And Invigorate The Printing Industry

AMSTERDAM — May 6, 2021, 2021 — Mimaki, a manufacturer of inkjet printers and cutting systems, unveils Innovation Days (2-4 June 2021), a collaborative virtual event, bringing together Mimaki’s regional offices to encourage and nurture innovation in the printing sector. The programme of events, led by experts from Mimaki Japan, USA and Europe, will focus on addressing the needs of customers and prospects in their local markets, as well as demands across sectors (sign graphics, industrial, textile and 3D) to overcome today’s challenges and drive success within the industry. Attendees will also have the opportunity to further explore the newest additions to Mimaki’s product portfolio, the JFX550, JFX600 and SUJV-160, through live demonstrations following the launch of these solutions at virtual.drupa.

Initiated by the Mimaki Print Festival last year, Mimaki continues to expand its online events programme to support and connect with partners and customers globally. Using a custom online platform, visitors to Innovation Days will be able to attend live demonstrations of Mimaki’s latest products, have access to special promotions, watch webinars, meet and chat to Mimaki experts, and engage in roundtable discussions.

In addition, this joint venture between regional offices offers visitors the unique chance to explore the Mimaki headquarters, with virtual tours of the HQ factory in Japan and the chance to engage with exclusive greetings from the president during the event. Mimaki Europe, USA and Japan will also have targeted, regional event agendas, open to local print service providers or those outside the region who are looking for greater insight into the global printing industry.

“Throughout 2020, Mimaki prioritised our customers, partners and the wider industry, offering online support, education and networking in the absence of in-person tradeshows and showroom tours. As the impact of the pandemic continues into 2021 for many, so does the need for the printing industry to work together and inspire each other to succeed”, Danna Drion, General Marketing Manager EMEA, comments. “With Innovations Days, we very much want to recreate the lively, innovative space of a tradeshow as much as possible. Over these few days, Mimaki experts and the public alike will come together to share collective expertise, engage in discussion, and showcase the application possibilities achievable with brand-new Mimaki technologies. We have seen many businesses expand or completely shift their portfolios to new sectors during the pandemic, and we hope to support and encourage those undergoing or considering change.”

Leading up to the Innovation Days, Mimaki Europe has also released another virtual initiative, Mimaki Digital Showroom, to engage with its customers. This virtual space mirrors the traditional showroom where Mimaki’s customers and prospects will be able to experience the technologies in action and speak to the team about the latest market trends and the solutions that could help them meet current demands. The Mimaki Digital Showroom project is part of the company’s efforts to stay side by side with the digital printing community and commitment to adding value and keeping developing the online experiences.

Posted May 6, 2021

Source: Mimaki