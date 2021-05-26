Altair To Host Technology Conference And Showcase Simulation Solutions For Composites At JEC Composites Connect

TROY, Mich. — May 21, 2021 — Altair, a global technology company providing solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), and artificial intelligence (AI), will host a technology conference focused on simulation solutions for composites at the inaugural JEC Composites Connect, the virtual version of JEC World, the world’s leading composites trade show, on June 1.

Entitled “A Complete Composites Workflow for All Industries,” Altair’s conference will be the only company-led conference to offer cross-industry presentations covering the entire composite product design cycle. The conference will include presentations from several industry experts, including:

Jeffrey Wollschlager, vice president composite technologies, Altair

Dr. Martin Perterer, head of simulation, KTM e-Technologies

Patrick Jumin, Karim Sliman, and Derik Joël Kengne Tapchom, composites specialists, SNCF

Nerea MarKaide, polymers and composites expert, Cidetech

Optimized weight-performance ratios are critical to many industries including aerospace, transportation, sports, and racing. When extreme lightweight requirements meet ultimate performance needs, continuous fiber reinforced materials are the solution of choice. The holistic simulation of continuous fiber composites is an important building block to tailor products to individual requirements. In addition to the conference program, Altair will also have a virtual booth where attendees can meet Altair experts, network with other visitors, and experience how Altair solutions help to:

Accelerate composites design to production

Handle composite design certification

Predict ultimate failure behavior

Handle material data and characterization

The Altair event will conclude with a roundtable discussion to exchange views with various manufacturers and Altair’s experts in the field of composites.

“We have participated in JEC events for many years. This year, more than ever, we believe it is important to maintain this collaboration and to continue to support JEC World with our content and solutions,” said Jeffrey Wollshlager, vice president of composites technologies, Altair. “JEC remains, without a doubt, the must-attend event for innovation in composites and Altair solutions heavily contribute to a seamless design and development process utilizing composites in all industries, enabling lighter designs and better products.”

JEC Connect has been conceived to be a real trade show. In the virtual interface of the event platform, visitors will be able to wander around and visit digital booths where companies will present their products, take advantage of several networking zones and a platform for making appointments, and attend several conferences, including the one by Altair.

Source: Altair