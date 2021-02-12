Production Manager Job Analysis Aids CPLM Self-Study

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — February 12, 2021 — TRSA’s Production Manager Job Analysis report, which helps define the role of production managers (outlining the tasks, skills and knowledge required to successfully serve in that position) is now available in the TRSA store – www.trsa.org/store.

Created with consulting firm PSI (an industry leader that helps organizations identify competencies, knowledge, skills, abilities and other characteristics required for jobs), the analysis was the result of peer-directed focus groups of TRSA operator members who compiled surveys from more than 100 operators.

The analysis aided in the development of TRSA’s Certified Professional Laundry Manager (CPLM) certification self-study program, which is also available for purchase in the store.

The analysis addresses competency covering 38 task statements and 47 knowledge statements sorted by frequency and order of importance:

Laundry Processing Soil Sort, Wash Aisle, Drying, Finishing

Management Workflow, Business, Inventory Control and Safety



Further analysis of these tasks and knowledge statements has been added in the form of a matrix showing their critical value in helping to attain the CPLM certification. “The laundry industry is constantly evolving,” said TRSA President & CEO Joseph Ricci. “TRSA’s commitment to the protection of the integrity and the advancement of professionalism in the areas of plant and production management is vital. The need for ongoing professional development provides the opportunity for managers and trainees to continuously improve their skills and credibility as the industry’s technology and associated productivity requirements become more complex.”

Posted February 12, 2021

Source: TRSA