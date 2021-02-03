New Dates And New Event Cycle For Techtextil And Texprocess Held In Frankfurt Am Main June 21 Through 24, 2022

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, Germany — February 3, 2021— The dates for the next Techtextil and Texprocess in Frankfurt am Main have been fixed. The two trade fairs will be held from 21 to 24 June 2022 and shift to even years.

Recently postponed due to the current corona pandemic, Techtextil and Texprocess, international trade fairs for technical textiles and nonwovens and for the processing of textile and flexible materials, will next be held in Frankfurt am Main from 21 to 24 June 2022. With the shift to 2022, the two fairs will also change their event cycle and shift permanently to even years. The dates for 2024 have also been set and they will take place from 9 to 12 April.

“We are delighted that, after close consultations with the sector and our partners, it was quickly possible to find new dates for the postponed Techtextil and Texprocess trade fairs. The biennial event cycle for the two fairs has proved to be in the best interests of the sector so that, together, we have decided to maintain this rhythm from 2022”, says Olaf Schmidt, Vice President Textiles and Textile Technologies of Messe Frankfurt.

“We have been in even closer contact with the members of our association and our global sister associations about the pandemic over recent months. There is a widespread need to present innovations live so that postponing the Techtextil and Texprocess until 2022 currently represents the optimal solution for the sector. Moreover, the new cycle of fairs fits in even better with the sector’s international calendar of events and thus opens up better processes for all involved”, adds Elgar Straub, Managing Director of VDMA Textile Care, Fabric and Leather Technologies, the conceptual partner of Texprocess.

The next edition of Techtextil and Texprocess in June 2022 is planned as a hybrid event that, in addition to the fair and a comprehensive programme of events, will include a variety of digital services. In 2022, Techtextil and Texprocess will occupy the western section of Frankfurt Fair and Exhibition Centre (Halls 8, 9, 11 and 12) for the first time, as was originally planned for the 2021 edition.

Information about events outside Germany

Techtextil North America and Texprocess Americas (May 17 to 19, 2022) are not affected by the changes and will be held as scheduled. Messe Frankfurt will agree the event cycle of the two US fairs with its partners in the near future.

The biggest ever editions of Techtextil and Texprocess were held in May 2019 and attracted a total of 1,818 exhibitors from 59 countries and some 47,000 trade visitors from 116 countries.

Posted: February 3, 2021

Source: Messe Frankfurt