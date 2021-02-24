Elevate Textiles Joins Sustainable Apparel Coalition: Elevate Brands A&E, Burlington, Cone Denim, Gütermann And Safety Component Participate

CHARLOTTE, NC — February 23, 2021 — Elevate Textiles announces that it has joined the Sustainable Apparel Coalition (SAC) to include its brands American & Efird (A&E), Burlington, Cone Denim, Gütermann and Safety Components. Elevate joins more than 250 global brands, retailers, and manufacturers, as well as government, non-profit environmental organizations, and academic institutions, which are collectively committed to improving supply chain sustainability in the apparel, footwear, and textile industry.

“Elevate and its brands share a long-standing commitment to being a leader in the development of sustainable products,” said Jimmy Summers, Chief Sustainability Officer. “We work with many partners to continuously identify and lead various initiatives, and we are pleased to add the Sustainable Apparel Coalition to the industry initiatives in which we take part. By joining SAC, we are further committing to implement the Higg suite of tools in our supply chain, and to be a part of further developments and expansion of the use of the tools in the industry. We look forward to many opportunities to drive increased sustainability through meaningful collaborations across the textile and apparel industries.”

In its relationship with SAC, Elevate will contribute both data and resources to support the Higg Index, a tool which Elevate brands have been using since 2014, including the more recent addition of independently verified self-audits. The Higg Index is an indicator-based suite of tools that measures sustainability performance and drives supply chain transparency and decision making that enables suppliers, manufacturers, brands, and retailers to better evaluate materials, products, facilities, and processes based on environmental performance, social labor practices, and product design choices.

As part of Elevate’s commitment to positively impact the people and natural environments associated with its operations and supply chain, Elevate established its 2025 Sustainability Goals focused on sustainably sourced fibers, reduced water consumption and reduction in greenhouse gases. The company has also joined with other industry leaders as a signatory to the UN Global Compact, upholding the highest principles and working in support of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). Additionally Elevate contributes towards many other efforts including the ZDHC Programme, UN CEO Water Mandate and has committed to set GHG reduction targets as a part of the Science Based Targets Initiative.

“We welcome the addition of Elevate Textiles to the Sustainable Apparel Coalition and look forward to its participation in this industry-wide effort in sustainability,” SAC Executive Director Amina Razvi said. “Having Elevate and each of its top textile brands as part of the Coalition widens the scope of our impact within the industry and accelerates the change we’re making towards responsible industry actions.”

Posted February 24, 2021

Source: Elevate Textiles