C&A Tool Reconfigures To Produce US-Made Face Masks

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — February 18, 2021 — In 2020, as the COVID pandemic was spreading across the country, Churubusco-based precision manufacturer, C&A Tool Engineering, Inc. saw an opportunity to make a difference.

As a contract manufacturer of surgical and orthopedic devices, C&A Tool was able to quickly repurpose its medical-grade facilities and build a brand new Class-7 clean room to begin producing disposable face masks.

“As the situation progressed and we were seeing critical shortages of face masks and other protective equipment, we saw the chance to pivot and do something to help keep our employees safe and also help the public,” said Adam Heller of C&A Tool.

C&A Tool produces the high-quality face masks in its Auburn, Indiana facility using imported materials. The masks are available for sale on Amazon and directly from the company at www.catool.com/masks.

C&A Tool’s Japan-based parent company, MinebeaMitsumi, has been manufacturing face masks for its worldwide employees and the general public since the beginning of the pandemic.

“We’re proud to be able help our community by producing protective equipment that’s safe and high-quality, right here in Indiana,” Heller said.

Posted February 19, 2021

Source: C&A Tool Engineering, Inc.