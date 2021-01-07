Motion Industries Breaks Ground For New Facility In Irondale, Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — January 6, 2021 — Motion Industries, Inc., a distributor of maintenance, repair, and operation replacement parts, and a premier provider of industrial technology solutions, held a groundbreaking ceremony at the site of its planned shop facility in Irondale, Alabama. The address is 2721 5th Avenue South.

In attendance were Randy Breaux, Motion President, and Joe Limbaugh, Motion SVP Distribution, Inventory, and Operations Support; along with Irondale’s mayor and representatives from the Birmingham Business Alliance, Brasfield Gorrie, and Graham Co. The socially distanced event was held to officially kick off the first stages of construction, already underway.

When completed, the $11.2 million 104,000 square-foot building will house Motion’s area fluid power shop, hose and rubber shop, and engineering department. Along with the advantage of operational streamlining and efficiencies, the building and the shops within will feature world- class processes, equipment, and safety advantages. Capabilities will include fluid power component repair and fabrication, power unit fabrication, machining, hose kitting and assembly, and engineering design. The structure’s design was planned under the new Motion industrial design and décor standards, according to Mr. Limbaugh.

“This project continues our excellent partnership between Brasfield Gorrie and Graham Co.,” said Mr. Limbaugh. “These two companies also did a fantastic job with the recent headquarters renovation. At this property, we’re making excellent progress, and while it’s early, we’re ahead of schedule.”

“The main reason for the investment is to strengthen our position and provide the best customer service possible, as our customer base and our company grow,” said Mr. Breaux. “We’re looking forward to the positive impact this operation will have – for our customers, our employees, and our community.”

Announced in October 2020, the project is estimated to complete in the third quarter 2021 and will create 15 new jobs while retaining 13.

Posted January 7, 2020

Source: Motion Industries, Inc.