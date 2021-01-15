Correct Craft To Open Supreme Boats Manufacturing Facility In Valdosta, Create 90 Jobs

ATLANTA, GA — January 13, 2021 — Georga Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that Correct Craft, a leader in building tournament inboard, freshwater fishing, utility and recreational boats, will invest more than $1.7 million in opening a manufacturing facility in Valdosta, delivering 90 jobs to Lowndes County. Correct Craft’s Valdosta facility will produce wakeboarding and wake surfing boats under its Supreme Boats brand.

“It’s a pleasure to welcome Correct Craft and Supreme Boats to the family of outstanding manufacturers that call Georgia home. Boating and water sports play a vital role in our tourism industry in Georgia and, along with other important industry sectors, help create opportunity in our communities,” said Governor Kemp. “As the No. 1 State for Business, our strong workforce training and education programs continue to help us attract solid manufacturing jobs for hardworking Georgians. We are excited to see this project take root in Valdosta and the surrounding region, as we continue our mission to stimulate economic growth in rural Georgia.”

Established in 1925, Correct Craft has emerged as an international leader in the marine industry and owns several watercraft and recreational sports brands, including Nautique, Centurion, Supreme, Bass Cat, Yar-Craft, SeaArk, Parker, and Bryant boat companies, Pleasurecraft Marine Engine Group, Watershed Innovation, and watersports park operation Aktion Parks.

“We are very excited about the growth opportunity this new Supreme Boats factory in Georgia brings to both of our brands. It will give the Supreme brand a phenomenal opportunity for accelerated growth with its own production facility,” said Paul Singer, president of Centurion & Supreme Boats. “Thank you to the State of Georgia for their support in this expansion project. We are very excited about the growth opportunities it presents to our valued dealer partners.”

Correct Craft’s Supreme Boats advanced manufacturing facility will open in an existing 165,000-square-foot space located at 601 Gil Harbin Industrial Boulevard in Valdosta. The company’s expansion to Georgia will bring 90 jobs to the southern region of the state, including careers in production, management, administration, and maintenance. Individuals interested in opportunities with Correct Craft are encouraged to visit careers.smartrecruiters.com/CorrectCraft/centurion-and-supreme for additional information.

“We are excited to welcome Correct Craft to our community,” said Valdosta Mayor Scott Matheson. “I appreciate the efforts and collaboration by the Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority and the State of Georgia’s Department of Economic Development to bring this new industry into our community while using an existing facility in the Azalea City Industrial Park. We are confident that our community’s infrastructure and dedicated workforce will contribute to the success and future longevity of Correct Craft.”

Project Manager Jamon Williams represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce division on this competitive project in partnership with the Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority, Georgia EMC, and Georgia Quick Start.

“Correct Craft has been building high quality watercraft for nearly 100 years, and it is particularly gratifying to welcome them to our family of Georgia companies. We have worked with our partners at the Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority to find the right occupant for this building, and a company with the culture, quality, and reputation of Correct Craft will make a great community partner,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Outdoor recreational and leisure activities have only increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, and it is exciting to see these industries continue to grow and provide jobs to Georgians during this crisis. I’m grateful to our local partners in Valdosta and across South Georgia for their partnership, and I look forward to fostering a long-term relationship with Correct Craft and Supreme Boats.”

Posted January 15, 2021

Source: Georgia Office of the Governor