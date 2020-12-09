Toray Advanced Composites And Joby Aviation Finalize A Long-Term Supply Agreement

MORGAN HILL, Calif. — December 9, 2020 — Toray Advanced Composites announces that it has completed a long-term supply agreement with Joby Aviation for the composite material used for its aircraft. The California-based aircraft company will use Toray’s carbon fiber composite materials to bring fast, affordable, and zero-emissions aerial ridesharing to global communities.

Electric aircraft require proven materials that have high-strength and are very lightweight. Carbon fiber composite materials provide the strength-to-weight ratio needed for electric aerospace applications in order to maximize the range and speed of the aircraft. Every aspect of Joby’s aircraft is being optimized for maximum utilization for urban transport and high-quality carbon fiber materials are a key component of achieving their goals. Joby selected Toray Advanced Composite materials due to their proven heritage of meeting mechanical and safety requirements in aerospace and high-performance automotive applications.

JoeBen Bevirt, Founder and CEO, Joby Aviation, said: “Toray’s prepreg carbon fiber systems provide unparalleled specific strength and toughness, which have enabled Joby to develop aircraft with unprecedented capabilities. We are incredibly proud to be working with Toray as we certify this aircraft, and look forward to building a long-lasting partnership.”

Joby will operate an affordable, quiet, and clean transportation service, using the revolutionary all-electric, vertical take-off and landing aircraft it has spent the last decade developing. With a range of up to 150 miles and a top speed of 200 mph, the vehicle and the service has the potential to make a significant difference to the lives of travelers. Carbon fiber materials are used throughout the vehicle structure, propulsion systems, and interior components.

“We are very pleased to have finalized this important supply agreement with Joby Aviation, a pioneer in the development of the eVTOL,” says Mr. Toshiyuki Kondo, CEO, Toray Advanced Composites. “As children, we dreamed of being able to fly to a destination in a fraction of the time it would take to drive. That is no longer a fantasy. The electric air taxi is becoming a reality and we at Toray are perfectly positioned to meet the industry’s needs today and in the future. It’s a very exciting time.”

Joby Aviation has spent more than a decade developing its aircraft and plans to bring it into commercial operation as early as 2023. By combining years of development with a world-class team and now a leading carbon fiber composite supplier, Joby is well-positioned to deliver on the promise of aerial ridesharing.

Source: Toray Advanced Composites