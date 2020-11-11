Sewing Technologies & 3-D Printing Coming Up In November for Techtextil North America & Texprocess Americas Virtual Symposium

ATLANTA, GA — November 11, 2020 — The Techtextil North America and Texprocess Americas Virtual Symposium continues this month with two sessions featuring the latest textile industry trends, technologies and their applications. The November sessions will begin on November 18th with Readily Available Sewing Technologies, followed by Advanced Manufacturing Through Direct Write 3-D Printing on November 19th. Registration is currently open for all sessions, and can be accessed at the Techtextil North America and Texprocess website https://techtextil-texprocess.us.messefrankfurt.com/atlanta/en.html

The monthly webinar series kicked off in October and provides attendees the opportunity to learn from the brightest minds in both industry and academia. Divided into two tracks, each is a carefully curated selection of sessions covering the most pivotal advancements in research and technology, exploring the latest trends and insights into the future of textile-related industries.

Readily Available Sewing Technologies will take place on November 18, 2020 at 2:30 PM EST. This presentation/panel hybrid session will explore the latest technology available to sew and seal materials, featuring a panel of experts who will each give a brief presentation on a specific technology in their wheelhouse, followed by a question-and-answer led discussion that will dive deeper into the efficiency improvements, production improvements, and maintenance impacts that are currently available in the sewing and sealing marketplace.

The session will be moderated by Dan Berzack, President, Sewn Products Equipment Company and feature a panel including:

Rick Frye, Director of Engineering & Sales, Brother International Corp.

Jairo Duran, Sales Manager, Juki

Warren Shannon, Operations Manager, Mitsubishi Electric Industrial Sewing Machines

Advanced Manufacturing Through Direct-Write 3-D Printing will follow, taking place on November 19, 2020 at 2:30 PM EST.

This highly technical session will explore the increasingly popular use of direct-write 3-D printing for the manufacture of a wide range of products for biomedical, electronic, and structural applications (among others). Learn what challenges remain in terms of process control, design of inks/paints, and the effects of process inherent heterogeneities, which are limiting the expansion of applications of this manufacturing approach. In this presentation-style session, our lineup of industry experts and researchers will present advances in their respective approaches, and discuss the challenges associated with the direct-write 3-D process as a unique manufacturing method for a wide range of applications.

The session will be moderated by Dr. Naresh Thadhani, Professor & Chair, School of Materials Science and Engineering, Georgia Institute of Technology and feature presentations by:

Adam Jakus, Ph.D., Co-Founder & Chief Technology Officer, Dimension Inx

Dr. Sabit Adanur, Professor, Samuel Ginn College of Engineering, Auburn University

Dr. Jerry Qi , Professor and Woodruff Faculty Fellow, Woodruff School of Mechanical Engineering, Georgia Institute of Technology.

The next edition of Techtextil North America will take place August 23-25, 2021 in Raleigh, North Carolina, followed by the co-location of Texprocess America and Techtextil North America. May 17-19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Posted November 11, 2020

Source: Messe Frankfurt North America