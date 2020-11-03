SDL Atlas Expands Capabilities Of AutoFlamm Flammability Tester

ROCK HILL, S.C. — November 3, 2020 — SDL Atlas has released the next generation of their popular AutoFlamm Flammability Tester. The AutoFlamm performs tests for general apparel and vertically oriented fabrics to European standards.

The AutoFlamm has been purposefully redesigned to now meet EN 71-2 Safety of toys – Part 2. The burner tip can be easily adjusted to meet the different configurations required to fully meet the various parts of the standard including vertically oriented for parts 5.2 and 5.4 and 45° inclination for parts 5.3 and 5.5.

Most controls of the AutoFlamm are now fully automated to ensure testing precision. These include the automated burner tip motion and motor driven gas burner which fires through automatic gas ignition and automatically positions to the correct alignment.

Another upgrade to the AutoFlamm is the revolutionary clamp design which makes mounting the threads easier and holds them firmly in place for precision testing. Users are also able to quickly and easily reconfigure the instrument with a wide range of interchangeable precision test frames and thread and burner arrangements to meet a variety of different standards.

The AutoFlamm is now fully controlled through a computer or tablet connected via Bluetooth or USB cable rather than separate control unit and comes with intuitive PC software. The most popular standards and routines are preprogrammed into the software.

Source: SDL Atlas, LLC