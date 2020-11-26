Durst Will Launch P5 350 HS Printer At Firework Of Innovations Virtual Event

BRIXEN, Italy — November 26, 2020 — Durst, manufacturer of advanced digital printing and production technologies, is launching the newest family member of its highly-successful P5 technology platform for the large format printing market. The P5 350 HS new high performance printer will be unveiled in a virtual presentation at the Customer Experience Center Durst’s headquarters in Brixen, Italy, on December 3 at 16.00 CET. Register – https://www.durst-group.com/firework.

The Durst P5 350 HS model – combined with the Durst Automat, a new solution for a fully automated printing workflow from Durst Software – will make production processes far more efficient for customers and provide an easy management of mixed print environments.

The virtual event, “Firework of Innovations”, will also have a focus on the Durst Habitat System with UVC-R Technology, launched in August, to improve the quality of life in a new normality in a coronavirus world. The innovative air disinfection system combines air exchange and UV rays together and effectively reduces infectious air and therefore the viral load indoors.

Christian Harder, Durst Group’s Global Sales Director, Graphics Segment, said: “With around 100 units already shipped all over the world, we are really excited to be launching our latest family member, the P5 350 HS. Those joining us for the virtual presentations will be amazed at the flexibility, speed and efficiency of this new printer.”

