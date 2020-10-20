PrimaLoft Announces ISO 17025 Certification in its Latham, N.Y., Laboratory

LATHAM, N.Y. — PrimaLoft Inc. is pleased to announce today that it has earned ISO 17025 certification. The certification process includes comprehensive system audits that cover every aspect of testing. Meeting ISO 17025 certification standards demonstrates that a lab operates competently and generates valid results, promoting confidence in its test work, globally.

“The certification process to achieve ISO 17025 certification is demanding,” said Mike Joyce, president and CEO of PrimaLoft. “Each individual in our testing laboratory must be wholly dedicated to the pursuit of quality testing. By scrutinizing our procedures at every level, we assure that our customers are receiving superior client service and the highest quality testing services.”

ISO 17025 is a quality management system standard that was developed by the International Organization for Standardization, which is an association of governmental and nongovernmental organizations from many countries. The ISO 17025 standard is utilized to certify quality management systems that focus on continuous improvement, customer satisfaction and the active involvement of both management and employees in a process-based approach to delivery.

“This certification allows our lab to provide certain in-house testing capabilities that would have previously called for working with third-party facilities,” Joyce said. “These capabilities will first be focused on military programs, with plans to expand our accreditations further, to better serve our variety of industry segments. This process really shows the dedication of our lab team to quality management and ensures we are able to deliver quality results to our partners.”

PrimaLoft has full, world-class laboratories in Latham and Xiamen, China, committed to delivering the highest level of quality service to its partners while making continuous improvements to processes.

Posted October 20, 2020

Source: PrimaLoft