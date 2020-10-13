Fabrium, A Full Service Digital Textile Platform; Announces Relaunch And Upgrades

NEW YORK, NY — October 13, 2020 — There is a beauty in the long history of the traditional sourcing practices for textiles; seeing the new seasonal collections laid out on a table in a showroom or at a trade show. A designer looking and feeling for that just right sheen, bounce, weight, stretch, and finish.

As the Apparel and Textile industries continue to navigate their business strategies through COVID-19; the need and demand for digital tools that support remote research and development is more relevant than ever.

Originally launched in 2015; Fabrium (fabrium.com) was ahead of the times in anticipating the opportunity for an online tool for mills and apparel companies to collaborate on textile research and development. Co-founders and textile industry veterans, Aydin Cubukcu and Burak Topcuoglu recognized the gap in technology for the textile industry more than 5 years ago. However with in person trade shows and mill appointments available; traditional methods continued. With the heightened need and opportunity to adapt our global sourcing models to a web based strategy; the Fabrium team has been working diligently on modernizing and upgrading their digital fabric sourcing platform.

The web based Fabrium platform is designed to support customized fabric searches with a series of pre-selected criteria (i.e. fabric content, weight, color, construction). Fabrium has a global rolodex of 40+ mills currently exhibiting their core and seasonal collections online. In addition to technical fabric properties, customers can also research sustainable and organic collections from Fabrium’s global mill base. To date, over 22,000 qualities and designs have been uploaded into Fabrium’s digital library.

Fabrium’s base search platform is user friendly and a simplified 3 step process for clients: search, select, and order their fabric selections to be shipped direct from the mills to their homes or offices.

Additional integrations include a digital fabric board where clients can select fabrics and collaborate with remote team members. Once the selections are made from the clients; they will receive an e-mail notification with shipping, tracking and a direct contact to the mill for communication.

Fabrium is one of a kind resource that is supporting mills, brands and customers globally; bringing showrooms to the screens and fingertips of Fabric R&D teams and Designers.

