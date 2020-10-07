COTTON USA Celebrates World Cotton Day With Virtual Events Focused On A Greener World

WASHINGTON, D.C. — October 7, 2020 — In celebration of the second-annual World Cotton Day on October 7, COTTON USA™ is putting the natural fiber centerstage at a three-and-a-half-hour virtual event based in Latin America. The Word Cotton Day celebration will feature experts from across the globe who will cover some of the most pressing topics in the cotton industry, with a specific focus on sustainability. CCI is also putting a special focus on U.S. cotton by teaming up with 12 Latin American COTTON USA™ licensees for a “dress to take care of the world” campaign.

The International Cotton Advisory Committee (ICAC) co-established the global day in 2019 alongside four other organizations – the World Trade Organization (WTO), International Trade Centre (ITC), United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) – as a formal recognition of the countless benefits that cotton brings to communities worldwide. The day serves as a platform designed to unite countless organizations, advocacy groups, investors and beneficiaries in order to educate fellow peers and consumers alike on cotton’s current and future role in society.

“We’re looking forward to having a prominent role in celebrating cotton on this day in parallel with the many other organizations participating in it,” said Cotton Council International (CCI) Executive Director Bruce Atherley. “We know this natural fiber plays a crucial role around the globe, which is why COTTON USA is focusing our event on ‘a greener world’ within the supply chain. When looking at the future of this valuable resource, we must look at sustainability first and foremost. We hope to educate attendees on issues, innovations and more surrounding this subject.”

COTTON USA’s Latin American-based celebration will consist of both pre-recorded and live presentations where world experts will present innovative and sustainable initiatives designed to solve numerous global challenges faced by textile, manufacturing and retail sectors.

Specific topics covered in the event include:

Sustainability & Innovation

Microfiber Pollution

The U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol

The Circular Economy

The event will begin at 9:00 A.M. GMT-5 or 9:00 A.M. CST and is accessible to consumers and organizations across the world. All those celebrating the day are encouraged to share their appreciation for cotton through photos and videos of cotton-based products on social media via the #WorldCottonDay hashtag. Any support goes a long way in increasing cotton’s visibility and showcasing its many benefits to consumers.

In addition to the event, 12 Latin American COTTON USA™ licensees will tell their many brand stories through a uniting “dress to take care of the world” campaign. Also focused on sustainability, each licensee’s content will be shared on social media throughout the day. All content will be posted on Cotton Latino’s social channels (https://www.instagram.com/cottonlatino/) as well for anyone interested in following along.

To learn more about World Cotton Day, visit WorldCottonDay.com and follow the #WorldCottonDay hashtag on social media during the day for highlights from our celebration as well as those across the globe.

Source: Cotton Council International (CCI)