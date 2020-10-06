Comez International Presents High Performance Machine For The Production Of All Types Of Chainette Cords, To Be Used In Passementerie As Well As Ear Loops For Surgical Face Masks

CILAVEGNA, Italy — October 6, 2020 — The 1700/20 machine is suitable for the production of any kind of tripolino, whether for passementerie, knitwear production, accessories and in many other sectors including the medical field. This machine is especially designed for the production of elastic, resistant and soft to the touch chainette cords. The specifications of these elastic cords enable easy connection to the fabric and make them ideal as ear loops for protective face masks, both disposable and reusable.

Main benefits for users

Wide number of applications. Hole diameter and quantity of needles can be defined according to each sample

Easily interchangeable knitting heads. Needle cylinders are available with 4, 6, 8, 12, 16 and 24 needles each, with unloading holes of various diameters

Possibility of processing all yarn types. Latch needles allow natural, man-made and synthetic yarns to be employed

Electronic stop motion. The machine stops automatically, with a red warning lamp signalling empty bobbins or thread breaks



The machine is equipped with:

20 operating heads

Single take-down

20 cylinders with 12 needles – diameter 6 mm each (interchangeable according to each sample)

Electronic speed variator INVERTER

Standard supply package of consumables and accessories

As optional 1700/20 can be equipped with a bobbin creel with 40 positions and a finished product collector with 2 rollers for high boxes.

Posted October 6, 2020

Source: Comez International s.r.l.