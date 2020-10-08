Bringing Colour Back! FESPA Launches Campaign For March 2021 Expo

DORKING, England — October 8, 2020 — FESPA has launched the promotional campaign for its March 2021 event, scheduled to take place at the RAI exhibition centre in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, from 9 to 12 March 2021.

With its message of cautious optimism – ‘Bringing Colour Back’ – FESPA is setting out to deliver a safe, focused event that allows the speciality printing community to reconnect face-to-face after a year of unprecedented disruption, and provides a springboard for the sector’s sustained recovery.

The event website is now live at www.fespaglobalprintexpo.com, offering initial information for exhibitors and visitors. The site includes venue details and floor plans, as well as evolving guidance around the comprehensive health and safety measures being implemented in response to COVID-19. Visitors can also now register their interest and access information about entrance fees and promotional codes for discounted entry.

For exhibitors, the site features a new online ‘showroom’ where they can publish product information and technical content to support their participation, as well as managing enquiries from prospective buyers.

The March 2021 event will comprise FESPA Global Print Expo for screen, digital wide-format and textile printing, alongside European Sign Expo for non-printed signage. Visitors can also enjoy the popular Printeriors and World Wrap Masters features, to be inspired by the latest materials and applications in interior décor and vehicle wrapping.

CEO Neil Felton says: “By the time we open the doors on FESPA next spring, many businesses will have been in a state of suspended animation for more than 12 months, closed off to real-world connections and experiences. But it’s our human instinct to meet, network, discuss and discover. Talking to print businesses, there’s a definite appetite among decision-makers to get out, come up close to new products and unearth fresh ideas. They want to be re-energised and turn their focus to the future.”

He continues: “At the same time, our exhibitors want the proven platform of FESPA to showcase a year’s worth of innovations and re-engage effectively with their customers and prospects, in ways that simply can’t be replicated online. We really can’t wait to play our part in bringing colour, energy and positivity back into our community, and to help everyone to move forward again.”

The choice of Amsterdam to host FESPA 2021 enables visitors from across Europe to travel easily to the event, thanks to the excellent road, rail and air connections to the Dutch city.

The March 2021 event will be the first live FESPA event to take place after all 2020 events were moved to 2021 due to the dynamic development of the COVID-19 pandemic. FESPA Mexico, Brasil, Africa and Eurasia have all moved to new dates in 2021.

Posted October 8, 2020

Source: FESPA