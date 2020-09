COLOMBES, France— September 17, 2020 — Arkema announces the start-up of a new world-scale industrial adhesives plant in Japan. Those new capacities will enable Bostik to serve its Japanese customers in the continuously growing markets of diapers, hygiene, packaging, labelling, transportation and electronics. This investment is in line with Bostik’s growth and geographical expansion strategy.

