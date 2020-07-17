TRSA Amends Professional Development And Conference Schedule For Remainder Of 2020

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — July 17, 2020 — Throughout the late spring and summer, TRSA has seen its professional development and networking opportunities pivot from in-person to virtual platforms due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As we head toward the fall and take stock in the pandemic’s continued impact on our industry, public health and travel, TRSA has made the decision to cancel several events and host others virtually for the remainder of 2020.

On July 15, TRSA hosted the 3rd Annual Leadership Summit as a virtual event and debuted a new hosting platform that provided an enhanced user experience in terms of participation, networking and collaboration. The success of this program has underscored our goals of providing quality professional-development experiences despite the physical limitations in place around the world at this time.

TRSA will continue to offer webinars regularly on big issues affecting our industry, as well as core competencies and best practices. Additionally, these virtual events are on the fall calendar and will feature live keynotes, workshops, breakouts and interactive panels via our new hosting platform:

TRSA Virtual Marketing and Sales Summit, Nov. 17-18, 2020

TRSA Virtual Healthcare Conference, Dec. 1-3, 2020

TRSA’s 107th Annual Conference, originally set for October in Alexandria, VA, has been canceled; the Lifetime Achievement and Industry Award Winners will be recognized in 2021 at the in-person TRSA 11th Annual Legislative Conference at National Harbor, MD, March 24-25.

“Our top priority remains the health and safety of all who support TRSA in-person events, from attendees and sponsors, presenters and task force volunteers and the TRSA staff,” said Joseph Ricci, CAE, TRSA president and CEO. “While we are disappointed to miss the in-person networking and collaboration that is the hallmark of our live events, we are excited about the upgraded hosting platform that will provide a conduit to an engaging, vital learning experience.”

These TRSA 2021 in-person core programs and events are also on the TRSA calendar:

March 24-25, 2021 11th Annual Legislative Conference Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, National Harbor, MD

June 9, 2021 Clean Show Welcome Reception College Football Hall of Fame, Atlanta, GA

August 8-12, 2021 57th Annual Executive Management Institute (EMI) 32nd Annual Professional Management Institute (PMI) 29th Annual Maintenance Management Institute College Park Marriott Hotel & Conference Center, Hyattsville, MD

October 19-22, 2021 108th Annual Conference Cap Rey Carlsbad Beach, A Hilton Resort & Spa, Carlsbad, CA

November 17-18, 2021 10th Annual Healthcare Conference Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West Hotel, Plano, TX



For additional information on upcoming webinars, regional town halls, market-specific roundtables and professional-development for 2020 as well as updates to the 2021 events, visit www.trsa.org/calendar.

