Industry Coalition Releases Statement On PPE Policy

WASHINGTON— July 20, 2020 — An industry coalition representing the full spectrum of domestic personal protective equipment (PPE) production released a statement today outlining policy principles and objectives needed for reshoring and safeguarding domestic PPE manufacturing.

The COVID-19 pandemic, which exposed severe shortages in our nation’s PPE supply and an over-reliance on foreign sourced products, underscores how important it is for the U.S. government to incentivize, support and maintain domestic manufacturing capacity for PPE.

Our association members, encompassing every segment of the U.S. textile, apparel and PPE supply chain, as well as unions representing workers, acted swiftly to convert manufacturing facilities and build supply chains virtually overnight to produce desperately needed PPE.

“We are united in our support of important principles that must be adopted in order to address our current public health needs and guarantee our nation is better prepared to respond to future emergencies,” the 21 associations said in the joint statement.

The associations are calling on Congress and the Trump administration to adopt principles outlined in the statement through legislation, executive order and other appropriate means.

See the full joint statement and principles here.

The statement was signed by the following organizations:

AFL-CIO

Alliance for American Manufacturing

American Iron and Steel Institute

American Sheep Institute

Coalition for a Prosperous America

Georgia Association of Manufacturers

Hand Tools Institute

INDA: Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry

Narrow Fabrics Institute

National Cotton Council

National Council of Textile Organizations

Parachute Industry Association

Rhode Island Textile Innovation Network

SEAMS: Association of the U.S. Sewn Products Industry

SEIU

South Carolina Textile Council

U.S. Industrial Fabrics Institute

United States Footwear Manufacturers Association

United Steelworkers

Warrior Protection and Readiness Coalition

Workers United/SEIU

Posted July 20, 2020

Source: NCTO