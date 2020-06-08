HeiQ Viroblock Tested Successfully Against Virus That Causes COVID-19

ZURICH — June 8, 2020 — HeiQ Viroblock NPJ03 is among the first textile technologies in the world to be proven effective against SARS-CoV-2 in the laboratory. Tests conducted by Swiss textile innovator HeiQ with the Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity in Melbourne, Australia (Doherty Institute) showed that treated fabric achieved 99.99% reduction of the virus.

HeiQ Viroblock NPJ03 is a textile treatment for industrial use, designed to provide textiles with antiviral and antibacterial properties. The combination of silver antimicrobial technology and vesicle technology rapidly destroy enveloped viruses including coronaviruses. It has previously been tested against coronavirus 229E, another strain of virus in the Coronavirus family.

The latest testing with SARS-CoV-2 virus was conducted by researchers at the Doherty Institute, a joint venture between the University of Melbourne and The Royal Melbourne Hospital, an internationally renowned institution combining research, teaching, public health and reference laboratory services, diagnostic services and clinical care into infectious diseases and immunity.

The research project involved a disinfection test protocol that simulated the real-life interaction of small aerosol droplets contaminating clothing. A known concentration of SARS-CoV-2 virus was contacted with the sample fabric for 30 minutes followed by measurement of remaining infectious SARS-CoV-2 viruses

The fabric sample treated with HeiQ Viroblock NPJ03 had no infective viruses left after 30 minutes. The result indicated a SARS-CoV-2 virus reduction of 99.99% relative to the inoculum control.

Carlo Centonze, Swiss co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of HeiQ Group, stated, “The confirmation of antiviral activity of HeiQ Viroblock against SARS-CoV-2 is an important milestone. This data forms part of our ongoing efforts to help provide textiles with greater levels of protection against viruses and contribute to efforts towards mitigation of the global pandemic.”

“HeiQ appreciates the work of the Doherty Institute in conducting these tests and the tremendous efforts of their researchers in contributing to the global understanding of the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Australian Dr. Murray Height, co-founder and Chief Science Officer of HeiQ Group.

Dr. Julie McAuley, Senior Research Officer at the Doherty Institute, stated, “A key part of the Institute’s current COVID-19 research focus is on testing different ways to achieve an antiviral effect against the SARS-CoV-2 virus.”

“Testing the action of different disinfectants and surface treatments is one way that our research can help provide insights towards helping to stop the pandemic”, Dr. McAuley added.

Posted June 8, 2020

Source: HeiQ Materials AG