Global Graphics Collaborates With Inèdit On Digital Textile Production

CAMBRIDGE, England — June 11, 2020 — Global Graphics Software, developers of core technology for digital printing, is collaborating with Inèdit, the authors of neoStampa, an RIP software for textile digital printing, to create an enhanced PDF engine for textile workflows.

NeoStampa is compatible with most of digital devices sold into the textile market including from vendors such as Mutoh, Epson, EFI Reggiani, Mimaki and Konica Minolta. It allows the textile printer to connect potentially complex workflows, organizing job queues to send designs to different devices easily and increases productivity. It is compatible with the leading textile design tools.

“The PDF format provides an enhanced way of communicating creative design and job/device instructions for textile design houses, mills and print centers,” comments Jeremy Spencer, Global Graphics Software’s vice president of business development. “We are one of the leading experts in PDF technology whose use is growing in the textiles market. So, to collaborate with a world leading workflow provider such as Inèdit is a wonderful opportunity to expand our reach within the textile community.”

Likewise, Daniel Martinez, product owner at Inèdit Software assures that “This collaboration with Global Graphics will mean a change in our clients’ results, providing them with improved precision in PDF printing, that combined with our color management system, will make neoStampa the most complete Rip Software on the digital textile printing market”.

Inèdit will be replacing their existing PDF Library with Global Graphics’ Mako™ an SDK that enables the creation of fast, scalable solutions for print workflows from PDFs or other vector formats. Among other benefits for the textile market Mako gives control over color and images, providing quality rasters for the workflow, and combines precision with performance.

Posted June 16, 2020

Source: Global Graphics