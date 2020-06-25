Carvico Presents NORWAY: Warm, Breathable And Eco-Sustainable Performance Fabrics

CARVICO, Italy— June 25, 2020 — Carvico presents Norway, its brand new product recently added to its family of stretch, eco-sustainable performance fabrics marketed by the company headquartered in the district of Bergamo.

Made of ECONYL®, a 100% regenerated yarn from pre and post consumer waste materials such as ghost fishing nets, carpet fluff and tulle. Norway is soft and brushed and thus extremely pleasant to the touch and comfy on the skin. Its exceptional breathability and thermal insulation power make this fabric ideal for winter sportswear.

Norway ensures the right thermal Exchange between the body and the environment; also, it is fast drying and prevents moisture from staying on the skin. Moreover, its innovative anti-bacteria treatment prevents bacteria generating bad smell from spreading and causing itches.

Hyper-resistant, Norway is designed to be long lasting, pilling and abrasions resistant.

Ideal for winter sports, especially those practised at high altitude, Norway protects the body from cold and UV rays (UPF 50+).

COMPOSITION: 84% Recycled PA – 16% EA; WIDTH cm 165; WEIGHT g / m² 220; PIECE LENGTH m 50

Posted June 25, 2020

Source: Carvico S.p.A.