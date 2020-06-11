Americhem Announces Antimicrobials In Fibers Webinar

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — June 11, 2020 — Americhem, a globally recognized designer and manufacturer of custom color masterbatch, functional additives, engineered compounds, and performance technologies, has announced another webinar in their recent series, called “Antimicrobials in Fibers 201” that will take place on June 25th, 2020.

This webinar class will teach you how antimicrobials make fiber applications inhospitable to microbes and how you can use them as additives in masterbatch and compound polymeric solutions. And your burning questions answered on the spot!

Key Takeaways:

The basics of antimicrobials

Types of antimicrobial options for fiber applications

How to choose the right antimicrobial for your fiber product

What regulatory claims are appropriate for the fibers industry

Other additives to enhance many fibers such as nonwovens & textiles

Event Details:

Thursday, June 25th

9:00 – 9:30am EST

Presented by Robert Baldy and Roger Threadgill

If you want join “Antimicrobials in Fibers 201” webinar on June 25th at 9:00am EST, register at the following link: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/289273120525828879?source=Press+Release

Posted June 11, 2020

Source: Americhem