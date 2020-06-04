2020 Virtual Summer Edition Announces Partnership With Food Bank For New York City

NEW YORK — June 4, 2020 — Together, Texworld USA, Apparel Sourcing USA and Home Textiles Sourcing announced today their partnership with the Food Bank For New York City. For the past 36 years, the Food Bank For New York City has been dedicated to ending hunger by organizing food, information and support for the five boroughs.

“Hundreds of thousands of our fellow New Yorkers are facing new needs, like hunger, for the very first time in addition to the 1.5 million New Yorkers that relied on Food Bank as part of their daily lives before the COVID-19 crisis. We’ve implemented some unconventional strategies to ensure access to meals can continue in our neediest communities. We’re fast-tracking deliveries of food and other essentials to community based food hubs, and collaborating with them to deploy new distribution methods, like Drive-Thru Pantry Bag Pick-ups, Seniors-Only Distribution Hours, and Home/Building Deliveries.” Janis Robinson, Vice President, Institutions & Partnerships.

Texworld USA, Apparel Sourcing USA and Home Textiles Sourcing together are creating the International Sourcing Event of the Summer for industry professionals across the globe searching for the latest trends, material innovations and educational insight. For more than a decade, in January and again each July, the fashion capital has opened its arms and supported these events. It is with the same commitment, Texworld USA, Apparel Sourcing USA and Home Textiles Sourcing are reaching out to help those in need. In an effort to feed as many needy New York families as possible, each of these events will make a donation for every registered attendee that participates in the live event, July 21 – 23.

“We are extremely pleased to join forces with the Food Bank For New York City. Supporting this magnificent city that has embraced our events since their inception is not only an honor, but a responsibility that we do not take lightly during this crisis, stated Jennifer Bacon, Show Director, Fashion and Apparel. “It is during these unprecedented times that organizations must reaffirm a commitment to serve. We are doing just that with this partnership and again with our own events as we move to a virtual platform for the summer 2020 edition, to ensure that we continue to support the textile sourcing community as well.”

Source: Messe Frankfurt North America