NC State Partners With IFAI To Offer Weekly Webinar Series On PPE Properties, Production And Testing

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — May 7, 2020 — Textile manufacturers have responded to the COVID-19 crisis in unprecedented ways, rapidly retooling production lines to manufacture materials and products for personal protective equipment (PPE). Many of these companies face challenges from understanding performance requirements and new materials, to navigating a challenging maze of testing requirements and use guidelines.

To help the industry address these challenges, NC State’s Wilson College of Textiles has partnered with IFAI — with sponsorship from IPC, SEAMS and SPESA — to create a series of webinars on PPE production and design.

Upcoming Webinars in the Series

Intro to PPE Production Featuring Q&A with NC State’s Wilson College of Textiles

May 12, 2020 | Noon–1 pm CST

Free for Members and Non-Members

In the first webinar, we’ll introduce some basic principles of PPE production and have a panel of experts in PPE testing and design, nonwoven and filtration materials, and medical textiles from NC State on hand to answer your critical questions.

Nonwovens Technology in the Production of PPE

May 19, 2020 | Noon–1 pm CST

Free for Members and Non-Members

Registration opening soon

Principles of Air Filtration Materials and Design

May 26, 2020 | Noon–1 pm CST

Free for Members and Non-Members

Registration opening soon

Classifications and Testing Requirements for PPE in Medical Environments and Personal Use

June 2, 2020 | Noon–1 pm CST

Free for Members and Non-Members

Registration opening soon

Key Principles for Effective Protection with Masks and Respirators

June 9, 2020 | Noon–1 pm CST

Free for Members and Non-Members

Registration opening soon

Surgical Gowns, Level 2-4: Materials, Design, Assembly, Testing, Evaluation, Standards

June 16, 2020 | Noon–1 pm CST

Free for Members and Non-Members

Registration opening soon

PPE Surface Chemistry and Surface Interactions

June 23, 2020 | Noon–1 pm CST

Free for Members and Non-Members

Registration opening soon

Ask a Virologist – Coronavirus: What We Know, What We Don’t

June 30, 2020 | Noon–1 pm CST

Free for Members and Non-Members

Registration opening soon

TBD Depending on Expressed Interest by Participants

July 7, 2020 | Noon–1 pm CST

Free for Members and Non-Members

Registration opening soon

View the IFAI list of events to learn more about the webinars and to register.

Posted May 12, 2020

Source: IFAI