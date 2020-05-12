NC State Partners With IFAI To Offer Weekly Webinar Series On PPE Properties, Production And Testing

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — May 7, 2020 — Textile manufacturers have responded to the COVID-19 crisis in unprecedented ways, rapidly retooling production lines to manufacture materials and products for personal protective equipment (PPE). Many of these companies face challenges from understanding performance requirements and new materials, to navigating a challenging maze of testing requirements and use guidelines.
To help the industry address these challenges, NC State’s Wilson College of Textiles has partnered with IFAI — with sponsorship from IPC, SEAMS and SPESA — to create a series of webinars on PPE production and design.
Upcoming Webinars in the Series
Intro to PPE Production Featuring Q&A with NC State’s Wilson College of Textiles
May 12, 2020 | Noon–1 pm CST
Free for Members and Non-Members
In the first webinar, we’ll introduce some basic principles of PPE production and have a panel of experts in PPE testing and design, nonwoven and filtration materials, and medical textiles from NC State on hand to answer your critical questions.
Nonwovens Technology in the Production of PPE
May 19, 2020 | Noon–1 pm CST
Free for Members and Non-Members
Registration opening soon
Principles of Air Filtration Materials and Design
May 26, 2020 | Noon–1 pm CST
Free for Members and Non-Members
Registration opening soon
Classifications and Testing Requirements for PPE in Medical Environments and Personal Use
June 2, 2020 | Noon–1 pm CST
Free for Members and Non-Members
Registration opening soon
Key Principles for Effective Protection with Masks and Respirators
June 9, 2020 | Noon–1 pm CST
Free for Members and Non-Members
Registration opening soon
Surgical Gowns, Level 2-4: Materials, Design, Assembly, Testing, Evaluation, Standards
June 16, 2020 | Noon–1 pm CST
Free for Members and Non-Members
Registration opening soon
PPE Surface Chemistry and Surface Interactions
June 23, 2020 | Noon–1 pm CST
Free for Members and Non-Members
Registration opening soon
Ask a Virologist – Coronavirus: What We Know, What We Don’t
June 30, 2020 | Noon–1 pm CST
Free for Members and Non-Members
Registration opening soon
TBD Depending on Expressed Interest by Participants
July 7, 2020 | Noon–1 pm CST
Free for Members and Non-Members
Registration opening soon
View the IFAI list of events to learn more about the webinars and to register.
