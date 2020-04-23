Oxea Lifts Force Majeure In Oberhausen, Germany

MONHEIM AM RHEIN, Germany — April 23, 2020 — The chemical company Oxea has lifted its declaration of force majeure for 2-Ethylhexanol, n-Butyraldehyde Europe, and n-Butanol Europe.

The declaration of force majeure had become necessary because of an incident at an important raw material supplier at the Oberhausen site on February 21, 2020. As a result of this operational disruption, Oxea had to temporarily restrict supplies of certain products that the company manufactures in Oberhausen.

Posted April 23, 2020

Source: OXEA GmbH