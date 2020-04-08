Messe Frankfurt Announces Changes To Its Postponed Intertextile Shanghai And Yarn Expo Fairs

HONG KONG — April 7, 2020 — Originally scheduled to take place in March, Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics – Spring Edition, Yarn Expo Spring and Intertextile Shanghai Home Textiles – Spring Edition were postponed over concerns surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak. Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics and Yarn Expo will now merge with Intertextile Shenzhen Apparel Fabrics and the debut Yarn Expo Shenzhen, which will be held from 15 – 17 July 2020, with exhibitors of the Shanghai fairs given the option to participate in the Shenzhen editions instead. Exhibitors of Intertextile Shanghai Home Textiles – Spring Edition have the option to partake in the Autumn Edition instead, which will be held from 24 – 26 August 2020.

Ms Wendy Wen, Senior General Manager of Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd, said: “Since the announcement of the postponement, it was always our intention to hold the Shanghai editions of each fair this year. However, it is with regret that this is no longer logistically possible due to the worldwide spread of the virus. Given the importance of these fairs to the global textile sector, and our desire to support the industry’s efforts to return to normal as quickly as possible, we will now offer a platform for our exhibitors to present their spring / summer 2021, as well as autumn / winter 2021-22, collections at Intertextile Shenzhen instead.

2020 marks the first edition of the newly rebranded Intertextile Shenzhen Apparel Fabrics (formerly Intertextile Pavilion Shenzhen), as well as the debut edition of Yarn Expo in Shenzhen. The fairs will take place in the brand-new Shenzhen World Exhibition and Convention Center.

“This replication of the successful Shanghai model in Shenzhen for the first time in 2020, provides us with the perfect platform to integrate the offerings of Intertextile Shanghai,” Ms Wen continued. “Shenzhen is the fashion capital of China. Many established and up-and-coming fashion brands are based there, while the city is also in close proximity to a number of textile manufacturing clusters in surrounding provinces, and the sourcing offices of many global brands in Hong Kong. We will announce more details of what will be on offer for exhibitors and buyers at Intertextile Shenzhen in due course.”

Intertextile Shenzhen Apparel Fabrics

Intertextile Shenzhen Apparel Fabrics will take place from 15 – 17 July, with an estimated 2,000+ exhibitors (2019: 1,065 exhibitors) expected to join a space of 60,000 sqm. In addition to being held with the first Shenzhen edition of Yarn Expo, CHIC and PH Value will also take place concurrently.

Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics – Autumn Edition and Yarn Expo Autumn

The Autumn Editions will take place from 23 – 25 September at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai. In 2019, the Autumn Edition of Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics saw 4,422 exhibitors from 33 countries and regions, along with 89,662 trade buyers from 120 countries and regions. Yarn Expo Autumn 2019 welcomed 543 exhibitors from 14 countries and regions, and 19,155 trade buyers from 93 countries and regions. The fairs will be held concurrently with CHIC and PH Value.

Intertextile Shanghai Home Textiles – Autumn Edition

The Autumn Edition is Asia’s leading international business platform for the home and contract textiles sector. The 2019 edition featured 1,147 exhibitors from 27 countries and regions, and 35,390 trade buyers from 117 countries and regions. The Autumn Edition of this fair is due to take place from 24 – 26 August 2020.

Intertextile Shenzhen Apparel Fabrics and Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics are co-organised by Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd; the Sub-Council of Textile Industry, CCPIT; and the China Textile Information Centre. The co-organisers of Yarn Expo Shenzhen and Yarn Expo Autumn are Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd and the Sub-Council of Textile Industry, CCPIT. Intertextile Shanghai Home Textiles is co-organised by Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd; the Sub-Council of Textile Industry, CCPIT; and the China Home Textile Association (CHTA).

Source: Messe Frankfurt