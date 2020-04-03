ITM 2020 Exhibitor Preview: UCMTF Promotes French Textile Equipment

PARIS — April 3, 2020 — ITM in Istanbul is a major opportunity for the Turkish industrialists to meet the French equipment manufacturers at the highest level.

The French exhibitors, which are waiting to welcome them, belong to UCMTF, the trade association whose new Secretary General, Christian Guinet, has a very good personal knowledge and understanding of the Turkish textile and carpeting industries.

Of course, the recent global turmoil due to the coronavirus has slowed many projects but as Christian Guinet states “market changes is what our industry is about, it is quicker and quicker whatever the day-to-day issues. Then, our members have to be closer and closer partners for their customers in order to interact with them, understand their needs, focus their R&D to find solutions, offer state-of-the-art equipments and the best service to every customer. “

He adds “French textile equipment manufacturers are R & D and service geeks. As they are SME’s run by entrepreneurs just as their Turkish customers, it is very easy for them to understand each other very well and to go beyond usual business relationships”.

France is the sixth major textile equipment exporters worldwide. The French companies are particularly strong in long fibre spinning (wool, acrylic …), yarn twisting and control (including technical yarns), space-dyeing, heat setting for carpet yarns, carpet systems, dyeing and finishing, felts and belts for finishing processes, nonwovens, air conditioning of textile plants and recycling processes of textile materials. The total annual consolidated turnover is about 1 billion Euros.

For many years, the French have been very active on the Turkish market. In Gaziantep, they were the first ones to organize a national pavilion, it was back in 1995. In Izmir and Gaziantep, they have organized road shows. Next on the agenda is ITM.

NSC fibre to yarn: Hall 3 Booth 315E

“NSC fibre to yarn” continues to develop Tow to Top lines with the model S200 of stretch breaker followed by the new model of Defelter rebreaker D5GC40 and the GC40 chain gill. As finisher m/c, the FMV41/42 vertical rubbing frame takes place.

Recently, “NSC fibre to yarn” has installed semi-worsted lines with SW35 carding m/c card (2.5 m or 3.5 m wide), manufactured by N. Schlumberger followed by preparation lines consisting of chain gills model GC 40 and finishers m/c model FMV41/42.

“NSC fibre to yarn” offers to modernize recycling lines for acrylic fibres or blended fibres by introducing its well-known combing machine ERA between card and gills drafting. The contribution of the combing machine ERA is economically essential according to 4 points of view:

production: 1 ton per day in 3 deniers. (3 shifts)

cleanliness: 25% of neps less compared with PB family m/c.

energy consummation: equipment with economic saving: Use of energy efficient motors.

reduced consumption of spare parts owing to a new design of kinematics.

“NSC fibre to yarn” remains continuously at the disposal of its Turkish customers. To offer the best service, an organization of spare parts has been set up with the BILGE/Automation company and Samoteks, the agent for Turkey, is well known by all customers.

“NSC fibre to yarn” will be on the booth of his agent SAMOTEKS.

SUPERBA: 3 Booth 215A

Superba, member of VANDEWIELE family of companies, will present their latest developments for the carpet industry.

Active on the Turkish market since the early nineteen’s, Superba is the leader in heat-setting and space-dyeing for carpet yarn, with a total of more than 300 lines sold in Turkey. Being close to their customers has always been the force of Superba, with the strong support of their agent SAMOTEKS-Makina in Istanbul and a large inventory of spare-parts managed by their exclusive distributor, BILGE-Otomasyon located in Gaziantep.

Yarn used in carpet is becoming thinner and thinner, new types of fibers are used, new extrusion methods are applied to create new types of yarn. This permanent evolution requires adapted processes, more efficient and connected machines to allow the development of products with new, customized properties.

To meet all these demands, Superba is offering a wide range of machines and processes.

Already the leader in heat-setting with saturated steam under pressure thanks to their well-known TVP3, Superba is now offering their hot-air heat-setting solution with the DHS3 line.

This triple-layer heat-setting process provides an unequaled level of evenness and a highly homogenous fixation characteristic to the yarn, as well as stain resistance or enhanced bulk. The DHS3 line offers a high energy saving process in a reduced floor-space.

To complete their range, Superba is also introducing their new B403 automatic winder. expanding its area of application beyond the carpet yarn field, the B403 marks a real technological breakthrough with its individual spindle motorization drive; it enables a constant tension winding process, an accurate bobbin length measuring as well as a unique quality control for each yarn position. The winder can be connected through cloud computing to the VANDEWIELE “Texconnect” supervision system to comply with the Factory 4.0 concept.

Finally, with the BXE extrusion line from VANDEWIELE, the MF400 texturizing machine and the MCD3 space-dyeing machine as complementary processes before heat-setting, with Superba lines, the carpet industry gets all the necessary equipment to produce innovative yarn types, allowing manufacturers to make the highest quality carpets at the most economic prices.

HANNECARD ROLLIN Brand: Hall 14 Booth 1422

With more than 120 years of experience, Hannecard is one of Europe’s leading suppliers of industrial roller coverings in rubber, polyurethane, composite and carbide to various sectors. Hannecard also offers a wide range of other services, from roller maintenance to roller repair and roller optimization. To the textile finishing industry, Hannecard SAS supplies, under the Rollin brand:

rubber belts for compressive shrinking machines: Sanfor, Comfit, Bonzai

rubber coverings for the cylinders of textile finishing machines’ padders, from sizing to visiting

anti-sticking rubber coverings for coating lines

metal rollers for Tubetex machines

roll covering tape.

Hannecard solutions apply to all textiles: knitted, woven – technical textiles and non-woven, from the preparation to the finishing process, including special anti-sticking coverings for fabrics coating.

Hannecard services include:

technical visits at the mills to enhance the efficiency of the technical cylinders (e.g. squeezing rate), the lifetime of the rubber coatings, the shrinking rate of the shrinking machines, complete maintenance operations of the S-rolls, and the supply of complete steel base cylinders (standard or anti-flexion).

Among the textile finishing industry, Rollin supplies innovative solutions which accelerate the performance in a sustainable way.

Hannecard / Rollin will be on the stand of their Turkish partner KURTARAN LASTIK.

PETIT SPARE PARTS: Hall 3 Booth 317A

Petit Spare Parts holds the exclusive worldwide trade of the original spare parts for all ICBT fine count machines. Its technical staff received their training from the historical manufacturer, now gone. They not only sell parts from catalogues, but provide solutions, whatever the equipment, whatever the location.

With more than 20,000 spare parts references in stock, at carefully studied and negotiated prices, as well as all the necessary drawings for the realization of parts conforming to those of original. No copies or forgeries!

Built on their experience in covering, twisting and texturizing as well as their export skills, Petit Spare Parts, a company of the PETIT SA group, specialized since 1946 in the trade of accessories for all textile machines, all brands combined, can thus meet all customers’ requests, at national and international levels, for the maintenance of the textile mills equipments: diagnosis, repair, dismantling, remantling.

Petit Spare Parts is a company that combines historical know-how and worldwide logistics expertise to support their customers on their way to success.

DOLLFUS & MULLER: Hall 12 booth 1219B

More than 200 years old, Dollfus & Muller is a leading manufacturer of endless felts and dryer belts especially for the textile finishing and tanneries.

Dynajet is a sales department of Dollfus & Muller specialized in fabrics for ink jet printers and wide widths fabrics for theaters and events.

Dollfus & Muller manufactures endless felts and dryer belts for the textile finishing and nonwovens factories:

compacting felts for knit finishing

sanforizing felts for denim and woven fabrics finishing

printing dryer belts for textile printing

sublimation blankets for transfer printing

decatizing felts for wool finishing

dryer belts for thermo-bonding ovens

tensionless dryer belts for knit finishing.

Dollfus & Muller improves the compacting felt for knit finishing with major evolutions. The compacting felt quality brings a special care to the fabrics thanks to its smoothest surface, has an excellent guiding and the best compacting rate in relations with its new exclusive compacting felt design.

The Dollfus & Muller sanforizing palmer felts are ideal for denim producers.

Furthermore, Dollfus & Muller manufacture durable printing dryer belt qualities. These print dryer belts are the most durable printing dryer belt specially designed for pigment printing of bed sheeting. Dollfus & Muller has its exclusive print open mesh belt specially designed for the production of fine fabrics, scarves, flags. These belts have special non marking surfaces which can avoid as well the particles on the back side. Dollfus & Muller has the widest range of printing dryer belts and the strongest dryer belts.

Since 2013, M. Ali Ҫetin is the agent for compacting felts in Turkey. Since then the customers have recognized Dollfus & Muller’s felts were giving better shrinkage control and life. The price uniformity and fairness was also introduced.

AESA Air Engineering: Hall 3 booth 311B

AESA is a worldwide leader in air engineering for all textile production processes of natural fibers, man-made fibers and filaments in their different stages: spinning, knitting, weaving, hosiery, different types of nonwovens and fiber productions, as well as dyeing and finishing.

AESA supplies air conditioning and waste collection systems for the textile industry as well as for various other processes.

Targeting a higher energy and environmental efficiency customers are using AESA know-how and experience in design and implementation of air conditioning plants for a lighter environmental footprint with general production benefits and cost savings.

The trend is continuing towards implementation of fully inverter-controlled systems in spinning and weaving factories, allowing optimized adjustment of energy consumption to the actual needs.

Also the well-known WEAVE DIRECT systems offer substantial reductions in power consumption combined with accurate process condition on the weaving looms thanks to a dedicated supply air ducting system with diffusers above each looms.

The user-friendly and accurate DIGIVENT control and monitoring system is communicating in interactive screen functions and is allowing a wide usage of recorded data for analysis, statistics and housekeeping.

These continuous steps fields for more than fifty years worldwide.

Posted April 3, 2020

Source: UCMTF — French Textile Equipment