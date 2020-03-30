Jones Family Of Companies Partners With NanoTouch

CHARLOTTE, NC — March 27, 2020 — Jones Family of Companies is excited to announce our partnership with NanoTouch Materials. NanoTouch Materials provides a continuous self-cleaning surface which means there is now a new definition to “clean.” NanoTouch provides less worry and a healthier environment through their creation of skins and mats that are self- cleaning. “Powered by normal indoor light, NanoSeptic Surfaces utilizes mineral nano-crystals which create a powerful oxidation reaction, breaking down any organic contaminants,” states Dennis Hackemeyer, a partner at NanoTouch Materials. “More importantly, NanoSeptic works 24/7 and it’s visible, impacting customer experience – a unique value-add amongst clean technologies available today. Unlike traditional disinfectants, the NanoSeptic Surface uses no hazardous chemicals, poisons or toxins, and nothing is released from the surface since the nano-crystals are molecularly bonded to thematerial.”

Jones is leveraging its logistics system and deep industry relationships to join NanoTouch in an effort to provide highly innovative performance products for the floor care industry. Their combined efforts will lead to greater developments and opportunities to provide for the continuing market needs. “It is imperative that we continue to expand Jones Family of Companies and partner with other like-minded companies,” says Senior VP Andrew Dailey. “With this partnership, Jones is driving innovation in the market by bringing new products and brands like NanoSeptic to our customer in an effort to support their growth and market needs,” adds CEO, CP Davis.

