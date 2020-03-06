FESPA Global Print Expo 2020 Events Postponed

DORKING, UK — March 5, 2020 — In light of the rapidly evolving situation regarding COVID-19 in mainland Europe, and in close dialogue with its national Associations and exhibitors, FESPA has today taken the decision to postpone FESPA Global Print Expo 2020, European Sign Expo 2020 and Sportswear Pro 2020, originally scheduled to take place at IFEMA Madrid from 24 to 27 March 2020.

Based on feedback from exhibitors, FESPA will now seek to reschedule the events for a later date, precise timing and venue still to be determined based on venue availability.

FESPA CEO Neil Felton explains: “Until this week, our actions with regard to COVID-19 – including the pre-emptive action taken in February regarding exhibiting companies from China – have been informed by guidance from the relevant international and national authorities, with the primary objective of safeguarding the health and wellbeing of exhibitors and visitors. However, in light of the recent spread of the virus in specific areas of mainland Europe, we have consulted with our stakeholders and have concluded that it is in the best interests of our community to defer the events to a later date.”

FESPA will provide an update regarding revised event dates in due course.

Posted March 6, 2020

Source: Federation of European Screen Printers Associations (FESPA)