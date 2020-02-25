Shaw Industries Ranked Among Training Magazine’s Top 125 Companies For Training And Development For 16th Consecutive Year

WASHINGTON DC — February 25, 2020 — Shaw Industries Group, Inc. (Shaw) has been named a Training magazine Training Top 125 company for its comprehensive and customized training, and corporate commitment to workforce development, empowerment and diversity and inclusion. Training Top 125 Award winners include organizations with the most successful learning and development programs in the world. This marks the 16th consecutive year Shaw has been named.

Training Top 125 ranks companies’ excellence and commitment to employer-sponsored training and development programs. The Top 125 ranking is determined by assessing a range of qualitative and quantitative factors, including financial investment in employee development, the scope of development programs and how closely development efforts are linked to business goals and objectives.

This recognition reflects Shaw’s commitment to education and training that is strategically linked to specific, measurable goals. This commitment ensures training not only leads to professional development, but also process improvements, innovation, diversity and inclusion, and relevant best practices company-wide.

Shaw takes a blended learning approach to training, meaning the content is delivered in a variety of ways. These comprehensive and customized educational programs are available each year through regional training, online sessions and other offerings. Shaw has provided more than 1 million hours of education and training, ensuring that every associate has awareness, access, and opportunity to learn and develop in alignment with the needs of the business, as well as reach their personal and professional goals. Shaw extends its training expertise to the community in support of future workforce development and other education support and to its wide array of customers through continuing education opportunities that foster mutual success.

“Our people are our competitive advantage, and we’re dedicated to empowering them through continuous learning,” said Mike Fromm, Shaw’s chief human resources officer. “Attracting and retaining the best possible talent with a world-class associate experience that incorporates learning and development opportunities contributes to our overall success as a company.”

Source: Shaw Industries Group, Inc.