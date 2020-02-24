FESPA 2020: Durst Presents The Successful P5 350 Hybrid Printing System, Extensive Software Solution And Textile Applications With Pigment Inks

BRIXEN, Italy — February 24, 2020 — Durst, manufacturer of advanced digital printing and production technologies, continues the success story of the P5 digital production platform, Stand A20 Hall 7, at FESPA 2020 in Madrid, Spain, from 24-27 March. The focus of its show presence will be the P5 350 printing system with extended features, options and inks to perfect the hybrid variety of applications for roll media and boards.

In line with Durst’s own pixel-to-output strategy, the printing system is supplied with workflow software for print preparation and analytics software for processing real production parameters. This enables the customer to start production immediately. Accordingly, Durst accompanies the machine installation with extensive software training and services. Since the official launch of the new P5 production platform with the P5 350 and P5 210 printing systems at Fespa 2019 in Munich, more than 50 installations have been implemented worldwide, which documents the attractiveness of the overall package.

The Durst Professional Services (DPS) with modular software modules for pre-press or the networking of several printing systems present what further business opportunities and optimization potential the pixel-to-output strategy offers. For the web-based product presentation and customer communication, DPS offers with Smart Shop a web shop solution that can be fully integrated from the online catalog or configurator to the printing system. LiftERP, an enterprise resource planning software especially for print service providers, will also be presented. This has already been implemented with over 20 customers in the USA and will be localized for the European market this year. The Durst booth will be flanked by textile application presentations, with a focus on pigment inks, which is increasingly becoming a universal solution in industrial textile printing.

“We are looking forward to FESPA in Madrid and have the state-of-the-art P5 production platform with us,” said Christoph Gamper, CEO and co-owner of the Durst Group. “The high demand for our P5 printing systems is unbroken, the workflow and analytics software is continuously being developed, but we also see the increased need for information and training among customers, which we also address with expanded services. It is exciting for us to see the level of integration in which our solutions are used. While some are satisfied with the pure RIP function and the print quality, we implement complex web-to-print production infrastructures with others. For us, the focus is always on the Durst printing system, which can be integrated into the production processes with the respective Durst software and can be modularly scaled depending on the scope.”

Posted February 24, 2020

Source: Durst Group