BSN SPORTS Acquires Strategic Assets From Riddell’s Kollege Town Division

DALLAS — February 10, 2020 — BSN SPORTS, the nation’s largest direct marketer and distributor of sporting goods to the school and league markets and a division of Varsity Brands, today announced that it has acquired certain assets from Riddell’s Kollege Town division, including approximately 50 sales representatives, sales management and customer service professionals, and Kollege Town’s fanaKTive graphic capabilities.

Terry Babilla, BSN SPORTS’ President, said, “We have admired the Kollege Town team for many years, and share their commitment to providing customers with the broadest array of high-quality products paired with innovative programs that maximize team budgets. The combination of our two organizations also adds to BSN SPORTS’ presence in key Midwest markets – including the addition of more than 50 committed and passionate sales professionals to our platform. We look forward to their contributions and to ensuring that Kollege Town’s customers recognize tangible and positive impacts from the combination of our two great companies.”

Mr. Babilla concluded, “With the addition of Kollege Town, BSN SPORTS continues to build upon our successful growth trajectory with more than 380 sales professionals added in the last twelve months, including valuable teammates in Florida, Utah, Missouri, South Carolina, New York, Washington, Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin, Colorado, Iowa, Texas, Alabama, Georgia, and Pennsylvania. We will continue to seek out partners that share our mission and have a passion for building lifelong customer relationships.”

Posted February 10, 2020

Source: BSN SPORTS