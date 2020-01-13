Woodward, Hexcel Announce Merger Of Equals To Create A Premier Integrated Systems Provider Propelling The Future Of Flight And Energy Efficiency — Combined Company To Be Named Woodward Hexcel

FORT COLLINS, Colo./STAMFORD, Conn. — January 12, 2020 — Woodward Inc. and Hexcel Corporation today announced a definitive agreement to combine in an all-stock merger of equals to create a premier integrated systems provider serving the aerospace and industrial sectors. The combined company will focus on technology-rich innovations to deliver smarter, cleaner, and safer customer solutions.

Under the terms of the agreement approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies, Hexcel shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.625 shares of Woodward common stock for each share of Hexcel common stock, and Woodward shareholders will continue to own the same number of shares of common stock in the combined company as they do immediately prior to the closing. The exchange ratio is consistent with the 30-day average share prices of both companies. Upon completion of the merger, existing Woodward shareholders will own approximately 55 percent and existing Hexcel shareholders will own approximately 45 percent of the combined company on a fully diluted basis. In connection with the transaction, Woodward is increasing its quarterly cash dividend to $0.28 a share. The merger is expected to be tax free for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

The combined company, to be named Woodward Hexcel, will be among the top independent aerospace and defense suppliers globally by revenue. It will have more than 16,000 employees, manufacturing operations in 14 countries on five continents, and a diversified customer base across multiple markets. For each company’s respective fiscal year 2019 on a pro forma basis, the combined company is expected to generate net revenues of approximately $5.3 billion and EBITDA of $1.1 billion, or a 21 percent EBITDA margin.

Nick Stanage, Chairman, CEO and president of Hexcel, will serve as CEO of the combined company. Tom Gendron, chairman, CEO and president of Woodward, will serve as executive chairman of the combined company until the first anniversary of the closing of the merger, at which time Gendron intends to retire from the company and will then serve as non-executive chairman of the combined company until the second anniversary of the merger close. At that point, Stanage will assume the role of chairman of the board in addition to his CEO responsibilities. The combined company’s board of directors will have 10 members, consisting of five directors from each company, including Gendron and Stanage.

Gendron said: “Our two companies are each independently working toward addressing the sustainability and efficiency needs of our customers. This merger accelerates our technology investments and creates greater benefits and growth opportunities than either company could have achieved alone. Both Woodward and Hexcel have attractive growth trajectories, with strong aftermarket positions and increased composite penetration driving our respective outlooks. Our complementary cultures and shared commitment to operational excellence and customer satisfaction, together with our enhanced financial strength, will position us to better serve our OEM and aftermarket customers. We will be stronger together and are committed to delivering even greater value to all our stakeholders.”

Stanage said: “The future of flight and energy efficiency will be defined by next-generation platforms delivering lower cost of ownership, reduced emissions, and enhanced safety — and a combined Hexcel and Woodward will be at the forefront of this evolution. Woodward’s innovative control systems and Hexcel’s advanced lightweight materials are designed to drive improved reliability, efficiency, and emissions. Through our combined scale and strong cash flow profile, we will be even better positioned to accelerate innovation in aerodynamics and propulsion efficiencies and support evolving customer needs. I am incredibly excited about what we can accomplish by uniting these two premier companies and world-class teams with similar values, cultures, and operating philosophies.”

Strategic and financial benefits of the merger include:

Creates leading company well positioned to deliver forward-looking technologies to address evolving customer needs. The transaction unites industry leaders in advanced materials and control systems to create a premier aerospace and industrial leader well positioned to satisfy customer demands for aircraft aerodynamics, energy efficiency, improved safety, and reduced emissions and noise. The combined company expects to spend approximately $250 million on research and development in the first full year post-closing and will have greater resources to invest in emerging technologies to support next-generation aerospace customer programs and accelerate innovation in aerodynamics, propulsion, and energy efficiency.

Well-balanced portfolio across customers, end markets, and investment cycles. Building on each company’s strong existing positions on best-in-class product platforms, the combined company will have greater depth and balance of customer relationships across the aerospace and industrial sectors, with significant opportunities for cross-selling and to enhance customer relationships. The transaction combines both companies’ exceptional OEM positions, Hexcel’s secular composite penetration, and Woodward’s industry-leading aftermarket positions to drive consistent top-line growth and cash flow generation across program lifecycles.

Significant shareholder value creation opportunities. The combined company is expected to realize more than $125 million in annual cost synergies by the second full fiscal year post-closing, primarily from strategic sourcing opportunities, elimination of duplicative corporate costs, leveraging its global footprint and infrastructure, and expanding shared service platforms.

Strong balance sheet with significant free cash flow generation and a commitment to a balanced capital allocation strategy. For each company’s respective fiscal year 2019, Woodward Hexcel would have more than $5.3 billion of pro forma revenue and over $1.1 billion of EBITDA or 21 percent EBITDA margin. Combined free cash flow is forecasted to be approximately $1 billion annually and growing. Woodward Hexcel is expected to be capitalized with a strong balance sheet and a leverage ratio of approximately 1.4x debt/trailing EBITDA at closing. The combined company intends to pursue an investment grade rating, a competitive dividend yield with an initial target of 1 percent, and deploy cash toward acquisitions and share repurchases, including executing on an expected $1.5 billion share repurchase program within 18 months of closing.

Complementary cultures and operating philosophies. Woodward and Hexcel share similar values and strong track records of high-impact R&D investment. By leveraging our team members’ talents and a common focus on operational excellence, Woodward Hexcel will continue to bring innovative products to market while driving operating margin improvements. Together, these actions will continue to deliver significant value to shareholders.

Headquarters and Transition Team

Woodward Hexcel will be headquartered in Fort Collins, Colo. The combined company will be led by a highly experienced and proven leadership team that reflects the strengths and capabilities of both organizations. In addition and to ensure a seamless integration, Woodward and Hexcel will establish a dedicated integration planning team, led by Bob Weber, vice chairman of Woodward, and Rob Hennemuth, executive vice president of Human Resources and Communications at Hexcel.

Approvals and Timing to Close

The transaction is subject to the approval of the shareholders of both Woodward and Hexcel, as well as other customary closing conditions, including required regulatory approvals. The parties expect the merger to close in the third calendar quarter of 2020, subject to satisfaction of these conditions.

Earnings Releases

In separate news releases, Woodward and Hexcel will report Q1 2020 and Q4 2019 financial results, respectively, on February 3, 2020, after market close.

Advisors

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is acting as exclusive financial advisor to Hexcel, and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz is serving as legal counsel. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is acting as exclusive financial advisor to Woodward, and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati is serving as legal counsel.

Posted January 13, 2020

Source: Woodward Inc./Hexcel Corp.