TRSA 2019 Performance, Compensation Reports Provide Vital Benchmarks

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — December 23, 2019 — Increased participation this year in the surveys of linen, uniform and facility services operators that generate the annual TRSA Industry Performance Report and Plant Employee Compensation Report has created more compelling industrywide financial data to identify strategies to facilitate long-term business success. These reports have been distributed at no charge to the 68 TRSA member operators who responded to the surveys and are now available for purchase at www.trsa.org/store.

Using 2018 financial data collected on a confidential basis and compiled by the MacKay Research Group of Boulder, Colo., these reports are the only industrywide research that enables operators to compare:

Income statements, balance sheets, financial and employee productivity ratios

Exempt employee compensation, non-exempt employee hourly wages and fringe benefit programs

TRSA’s Industry Performance Report compiles data on operator member companies’ productivity, efficiency and financial performance by:

Annual sales volume (under $8 million, $8M-$12M, $12M-$30M, $30M+)

Number of locations (single, multiple)

Market specialty [industrial, food and beverage (F&B) linen, healthcare, mixed]

Income and cost-per-pound statements for each of these categories break down merchandise, plant, delivery, sales and administrative expenses into a combined total of 22 line items. Return-on-investment and product profiles report strategic profit model ratios, sales by market, pounds per operator hour and delivery costs per route. Productivity statistics include each category’s median employees by function, turnover, wage and salary costs by function and sales per employee.

TRSA’s Plant Employee Compensation Report provides detailed salary, wage and fringe benefit results of operator member companies’ broken down by:

Annual sales volume (under $7.5 million, $7.5-15M, $14-40M, $40M+)

Number of locations (single, multiple)

Market specialty [industrial, food and beverage (F&B) linen, healthcare, mixed]

Regional analysis: New England (states include CT, MA, ME, NH, RI, VT) Mid-Atlantic (D.C., DE, MD, NJ, NY, PA, WV) South (AL, AR, FL, GA, LA, MS, NC, SC, TN) Midwest (IA, IL, IN, KY, MI, MN, MO, ND, OH, SD, WI) West (AK, AZ, CA, CO, HI, ID, KS, MT, NE, NM, NV, OK, OR, TX, UT, WA, WY)

Overview of the position descriptions of the 12 salaried job positions used to compile the report

Both TRSA members and nonmembers may purchase these reports (sold separately or bundled at a savings) through the TRSA webstore, www.trsa.org/store.

Posted December 23, 2019

Source: TRSA