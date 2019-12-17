“Conscious Fashion Campaign” Launches To Bridge The Gap Between The Fashion Industry And The Sustainable Development Goals

NEW YORK CITY — December 17, 2019 — To mark its official launch this December, the Conscious Fashion Campaign (CFC) commits to actively support the upcoming Decade of Action and Delivery for Sustainable Development. CFC plans to engage the leading fashion industry events to accelerate the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Founded by social impact entrepreneur Kerry Bannigan, who hopes to minimize the funding gap of 2.4 trillion dollars for the SDGs, CFC was created to overcome the divide between leaders from the fashion industry and the SDGs. The initiative, in collaboration with the United Nations Office for Partnerships (UNOP), champions fashion as an influential industry to address the world’s most pressing issues by driving change through advocacy, education and the engagement of industry stakeholders to create a sustainable future for all.

“Following a one-year pilot phase to discover what the fashion industry understood about the SDGs and what else could be implemented, the CFC immersed itself into the retail event sector, and specifically trade shows to connect with brands and retailers at the beginning of the buying cycle,” said CFC Founder Bannigan. “With partnerships in the USA, UK, France, Germany, The Netherlands and China with names including Coterie, Project and Magic, Neonyt, Pure London, Who’s Next Paris, and Kingpins, we have already introduced the SDGs to over 96,000 retailers and buyers representing 87 countries.”

During the 74th United Nations General Assembly in New York this September, CFC co-hosted a reception at the SDG Media Zone with Lenzing Group, Avery Dennison and Phaze, revealing its one-year pilot program findings, and spearheading a conversation on sustainable fashion driving tomorrow’s economy, which included Eileen Fisher, INC and World Bank Group Connect4Climate.

Industry impact commitments shared at the event included: Lenzing Group pledging to become the first carbon neutral fibre producer in the world; Eileen Fisher committing to circular design with RENEW — taking back over 1.2 million pieces since 2009; and the Avery Dennison Corporation joining the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s Circular Economy 100 Network as part of the company’s support of a global transition to a circular economy.

Commenting on its official launch and future action, Bannigan added: “I am delighted to officially launch CFC, which aims to actively engage in the upcoming Decade of Action and Delivery for Sustainable Development, which will be launched in early 2020. 2020 is the year of implementation, but also continued education. Our aim is to help businesses learn and integrate the SDGs into their business models, to develop meaningful multi-stakeholder partnerships and initiatives which secure a future where no one is left behind. The potential for change when you engage the fashion industry is enormous. If we work together to shape the future of fashion, we will create dynamic impact, lasting change and deliver on our core mission to make the SDGs a reality.”

As the blueprint to achieving a better and more sustainable future for all, the SDGs address the global challenges we face, including those related to poverty, inequality, climate change, environmental degradation, peace and justice. The fashion industry heavily impacts on most, if not all of these challenges.

Lucie Brigham, Chief of Office, United Nations Office for Partnerships said in response to the launch of CFC: “Our Office is proud to collaborate with the Conscious Fashion Campaign and support our shared vision in impacting positive change within the fashion industry. Working hand in hand, I believe we can tap into the resources and expertise of leaders within the fashion industry to make the SDGs a success. With a Decade of Action and Delivery for Sustainable Development imminent, the time is now to be creative and innovative. We need to leverage solutions; scale success stories and catalyse commitment to sustainable business models that support the SDG, and ultimately, secure a future, for people and planet, that we can be proud of.”

Posted December 17, 2019

Source: The Conscious Fashion Campaign