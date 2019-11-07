Wastewater Toolbox Launched To Help Textile Industry Improve Wastewater Footprint

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, — November 7, 2019 — The Sustainability Consortium (TSC) launched a Wastewater 101 Toolbox to help the textile industry learn about the causes, impact and treatment of wastewater. This free online resource will help manufacturers, retailers and brands improve their wastewater footprint and help the producers of clothing and textiles have a lesser effect on people and the planet’s resources. The Toolbox is a hub for communicating the business case for wastewater treatment and integrates new standards, knowledge and resources across all parts of the textile supply chain.

The Toolbox was created through a TSC-member task force of leaders in the textile industry that include Hanes Brands, Fruit of the Loom, Walmart, NC State, Cotton, Inc., and the U.S. Department of Energy. The purpose of the site is to help the textile industry learn about the treatment of wastewater as part of the textile manufacturing process, act on this sustainability issue through available resources and trainings and share their experiences with the wider community. The Toolbox connects users to globally relevant resources specific to 17 of the world’s biggest textiles-producing countries. This self-guided website that uses tags to curate results will be a living and breathing resource for years to come.

“The textile industry is very competitive. We believe in a level playing field when it comes to the proper treatment and disposal of wastewater, which is a very important issue,” said Philip Henson, Director, Energy and Sustainability, Hanes Brands.

Sarah Lewis, Sr. Director of Innovation for TSC, states, “The Wastewater 101 Toolbox fills a need – the need to easily connect people with resources and information about properly treating wastewater. Resources and information about wastewater treatment have been available but hard to find in one place. As a result of this industry collaboration, people can now more easily learn about wastewater and its impacts, share resources about treatment, and access information that helps them take action.”

Adam Wade, Sr Director, Sustainability and Risk Management, Fruit of the Loom, Inc., states, “We were pleased to take part in the development of this Toolbox. The project was a perfect fit to apply our ‘Core Environmental Values’ that include commitments to activities directed toward the presentation and conservation of our natural resources and educating and encouraging our employees in the preservation of our natural resources.”

The Wastewater 101 Toolbox can be accessed online here. TSC translates the best sustainability science into business tools that are used all over the world to create more sustainable consumer products. Founded in 2009, TSC celebrates 10 years of helping companies create more sustainable consumer products.

Source: The Sustainability Consortium (TSC)